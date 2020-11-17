Covid in Scotland: Is your area going into the toughest level?
The second review of Scotland's five-level Covid alert system has taken place. Find out which of Scotland's 32 local authorities have been moved. Changes will come into force on Friday, November 20.
Level 4
For the first time since the alert system was created,11 local authorities will find themselves in the toughest level four restrictions. Rules are similar to the lockdown in March. However, this time schools would remain open. All non-essential shops, as well as pubs and restaurants, gyms, libraries and hairdressers, would be closed. The restrictions will be in place for three weeks - and will be lifted on 11 December.
- Glasgow City
- Renfrewshire
- East Renfrewshire
- East Dunbartonshire
- West Dunbartonshire
- South Lanarkshire
- North Lanarkshire
- Stirling
- East Ayrshire
- South Ayrshire
- West Lothian
Level 3
The majority of Scotland's local councils were in this tier, but from Friday that changes. Restrictions at this level see cafes, pubs and restaurants allowed to open until 18:00 to serve food and non-alcoholic drinks to groups of up to six from two households. Alcohol sales are not permitted indoors or outdoors. All leisure and entertainment venues are closed, including cinemas. No non-essential travel is allowed out of a level three area. Indoor exercise, which includes gyms, are restricted to individual and not group exercise.
- Inverclyde
- Angus
- Perth & Kinross
- Fife
- North Ayrshire
- City of Edinburgh
- Clackmannanshire
- Falkirk
- Dundee
- Midlothian and East Lothian will move down from this tier on 24 November
Level 2
In this tier there is no in-home socialising allowed and up to six people from two households can meet outdoors and in hospitality settings. Licensed premises can only serve alcohol indoors with a main meal - and then only until 20:00. Outdoors, you can be served until 22:30. Most leisure and entertainment premises are closed except gyms, cinemas, bingo halls and amusement arcades. There could be a move to level one "soon" for these councils, says Ms Sturgeon.
- Aberdeen
- Aberdeenshire
- Argyll & Bute
- Borders
- Dumfries & Galloway
- Midlothian (From Tuesday, 24 November)
- East Lothian (from Tuesday 24 November)
Level 1
Six people from two households can meet indoors if they are resident in Shetland, the Western Isles and Orkney. This does not apply to the other council areas. Level one sees a "reasonable" degree of normality. Hospitality has a 22:30 curfew. Events, like weddings, would be restricted to a maximum of 20 people. Indoor contact sports for adults are not permitted. Only those unable to work from home should go to their place of employment. Up to eight people from two households can meet outdoors.
- Highland
- Moray
- Orkney (indoor visits allowed)
- Shetland (indoor visits allowed)
- Western Isles (indoor visits allowed)
Level 0
No local authority has been assigned this level. Scotland's councils have been told by the government that "it would not be safe to move any area straight to the lowest level". At level zero, hospitality would operate "almost normally" - subject to rules on physical distancing, limits on numbers and other rules, such as table service.
