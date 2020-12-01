Alex Salmond inquiry hears complainers were reluctant to go to police
- Published
The Scottish government reported allegations about Alex Salmond to the police despite the complainers initially being reluctant, an inquiry has heard.
The civil servant who was investigating the claims said the government believed something criminal may have happened.
She said she was asked to "sound out" the two women to see if they would be happy for the police to be involved.
It was eventually the government that passed on the complaints to the police.
Giving evidence to the Holyrood inquiry that is investigating the government's botched handling of the complaints, civil servant Judith Mackinnon denied it was "odd" for it not to have been the complainers themselves who had done this.
The government had to pay Mr Salmond £500,000 in legal expenses after admitting ahead of a judicial review that it had acted unlawfully because an investigating officer - Ms Mackinnon - had prior contact with one of the complainers.
Mr Salmond was later cleared of 13 charges of sexual assault by a jury at the High Court in Edinburgh.
Ms Mackinnon told the inquiry that she had been asked in July 2018 to "sound out how the complainers felt about the Scottish government potentially reporting the matter to the police".
She said this had happened after she submitted the final investigation report to the government's permanent secretary, Leslie Evans.
She added: "I did that, and I spoke to both complainers. They had some questions, mainly about what the next steps would be, what a police process might look like, and what might be expected of them.
"I contacted one of the officers I had met previously and again it wasn't case-specific, but I was asking her to help me be able to feed back to those individuals about what they could expect as part of a police process."
Ms Mackinnon, the government's head of people advice, was asked by Conservative MSP Murdo Fraser whether it would be fair to say that the complainants were "reluctant themselves to report to the police".
She replied: "You could say that. I don't think it had been their intention when they initially came forward to do that."
'Can't say for sure'
When Mr Fraser asked whether the complainers would have taken their allegations to the police if the government had not done so, Ms Mackinnon replied: "I can't say that for sure".
However, she later stressed that it would "not be an easy thing" for anyone to involve the police.
And she said the government's policies stated that it may make a referral itself if it believed that something criminal may have happened, adding: "That is exactly what happened in the end".
Ms Mackinnon continued: "Before that decision was made there was obviously considerable information and facts gathered about the complainers' experience.
"And with all of the evidence that was finally produced for the deciding officer's report, that decision was obviously felt to be the right one."
SNP MSP Maureen Watt put it to Ms Mackinnon that this "seems a bit odd" and could look like the government was "encouraging the complainants to go to the police".
Ms Mackinnon replied: "It is very clearly set out in the procedure that individuals could go to the police at any time they wanted to, and it also states that the Scottish government can decide a referral is appropriate."
She said had spoken to the complainers "to take their views into consideration" about this.
Government 'obstruction'
Speaking at the start of the evidence session, committee convener Linda Fabiani again complained of "obstruction" by the Scottish government.
She said the government had handed over 300 pages of documents at 16:45 on Monday, which she said had left no time to process it and have written evidence ready for the session.
The SNP MSP added: "I speak for the committee when I say this is not a satisfactory way to proceed in effective scrutiny, but we will persevere in progressing the task the parliament had tasked this committee to fulfil."
The government has not yet handed over legal advice that it received ahead of the judicial review despite the Scottish Parliament voting on two occasions for it to do so.