Covid in Scotland: No extension to Scottish school Christmas holidays
- Published
There will be no extension to Scotland's school Christmas holidays, the country's education secretary has confirmed.
Talks had been held about potentially shutting all schools on 18 December and reopening them again on 11 January.
But there had been concern about the impact on teaching time and the difficulties it could cause parents.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is expected to give more details to the Scottish Parliament later.
Holiday dates in Scotland vary between different council areas, with many schools due to finish on 22 or 23 December before returning between 5 and 7 January.
A memo that was leaked to the Daily Record newspaper last week suggested that the government was considering a national extension to the holidays.
It would have seen schools either remaining closed or introducing remote learning for a temporary period.
The proposal was designed to limit the spread of Covid after families get together for Christmas.
But in a letter to the Scottish Parliament's education committee on Thursday morning, Education Secretary John Swinney said: "I have reached the decision not to make any changes to the planned Christmas and new year holiday dates".
Mr Swinney said there had been a "range of views" when the proposal was discussed at the Education Recovery Group, which includes councils, teaching unions and other organisations.
He added: "The public health advice that I received is to keep schools open as planned as the controlled school environment is more preferable to social mixing outside of school if schools are closed early.
"In addition, vulnerable children may be at greater risk if they are out of school for an extended period."
Mr Swinney also said he had taken into account the need to provide childcare for key workers, and the "significant difficulties" an extension to the holidays could cause for working parents.
And he said the advice he had received continued to be that there is no evidence that schools and early learning settings are driving transmission of the virus, and that there is "no clear rationale for disrupting children's education."