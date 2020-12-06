Covid in Scotland: Level 4 restrictions 'could remain after 11 December'
- Published
Some areas of Scotland could remain in level four when Covid restrictions are reviewed on 11 December, the health secretary has said.
Eleven areas, including most of central Scotland, are currently at the highest alert level.
The first minister has previously suggested that the toughest restrictions would be lifted at 18:00 next Friday.
But Jeane Freeman told BBC Scotland that "all options are on the table".
The health secretary said a cabinet decision would be reached on Tuesday morning with Nicola Sturgeon announcing the details later that day.
Ms Freeman's comments on the BBC's Politics Scotland programme appear to contradict what the first minister said at the government's coronavirus briefing on 20 November.
Nicola Sturgeon was asked by the BBC's Aileen Clarke whether she could provide reassurances to businesses in level four areas - including hospitality and hairdressers - that they could confidently plan to reopen in December.
Ms Sturgeon said: "Level four restrictions in the areas will be lifted on the 11th of December. Before then we will have to make an assessment based on up-to-date data at the time about what levels these areas then go into.
"Will they go back to level three or could some of them go to level two? We can't make that assessment right now because we need to wait and see what the data is, but the level four restrictions will be lifted on the 11th of December."
Ms Freeman was asked on Politics Scotland about the chances of restrictions on nearly 2.3 million people in level four areas remaining - possibly until Christmas.
She said: "Right now, as is always the case in advance of these reviews, a great deal of work is going on - analysing the data, talking to colleagues on local authorities, taking senior clinical advice.
"All of this is designed to help us reach a judgement about what is the right thing to do.
"All options are on the table just now as you would expect them to be. People shouldn't read from that any decision one way or the other.
"The work goes on over the weekend so that we have the most up-to-date data, the most up-do-date clinical advice. That's important and it's a big responsibility that we get that right for people across Scotland."
First vaccine
The Scottish Conservatives said the "mixed messaging" from the health secretary created uncertainty and was "extremely unhelpful just days away from the latest review".
The party's health spokesman Donald Cameron said: "Businesses who are desperate to reopen their doors ahead of Christmas will be astonished that their plans could be up in the air again."
The areas currently under level four restrictions are East Ayrshire, East Dunbartonshire, East Renfrewshire, Glasgow, North Lanarkshire, Renfrewshire, South Ayrshire, South Lanarkshire, Stirling, West Dunbartonshire, West Lothian.
The rest of the country is in levels one to three of the five-tier system.
Ms Freeman previously confirmed that the first Covid-19 vaccine had arrived in Scotland.
She said the vaccination programme would begin on Tuesday.
The first vaccinations will be given to priority groups including care home residents and staff, the elderly and frontline health workers.