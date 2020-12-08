SNP chief Peter Murrell to face Holyrood Salmond inquiry
SNP chief executive Peter Murrell is to be questioned by MSPs investigating the government's botched handling of complaints against Alex Salmond.
Mr Murrell - husband of First Minister Nicola Sturgeon - is the latest witness to face the Holyrood inquiry.
He is likely to be pressed by members about meetings Ms Sturgeon held with her predecessor in their Glasgow home.
The SNP chief has also faced questions over text messages he sent about the police investigation of Mr Salmond.
But he has insisted there is a proper separation between the SNP and the formal processes of the Scottish government, and that the party is cooperating fully with the inquiry.
The Holyrood inquiry was set up to review the government's handling of internal complaints against Mr Salmond after he successfully raised a legal challenge against its investigation processes.
The government was forced to pay the former first minister more than £500,000 in legal expenses after it conceded its approach had been "unlawful" due to a procedural flaw.
The committee is now reaching its final hearings, with both Mr Salmond and Ms Sturgeon due to give evidence in the coming weeks - although members have repeatedly complained that their work is being hindered by "obstruction" and "obfuscation" by key players.
Mr Murrell has been chief executive of the SNP since 1999, and married to Ms Sturgeon since 2010.
He will give evidence on Tuesday morning in his role as an SNP official - but as the first minister's husband, he was aware of the meetings Ms Sturgeon held with Mr Salmond at their Glasgow home in April and July of 2018.
In his written submission, he said he "had the sense that something serious was being discussed", but that "Nicola told me she couldn't discuss the details".
He also said he had "no direct knowledge of and therefore no comment to make" about the government's complaints-handling policy, the judicial review hearing raised by Mr Salmond or the culture within the Scottish government.
Mr Murrell made a second written submission to the committee in October, in part in response to questions about text messages he sent in January 2019.
The messages were sent after Mr Salmond was charged with sexual assault - charges he was ultimately acquitted of after a High Court trial.
One message suggested that "folk should be asking the police questions", and that it was a "good time to be pressurising them", while another said that "the more fronts he [Mr Salmond] is having to firefight on the better".
Mr Murrell admitted that "I did not express myself well", but insisted that "the messages have been presented in a way that suggests a meaning that they do not in reality have".
The SNP chief said the texts had been "sent the day after Mr Salmond had been charged with a number of serious offences", and reflected "the shock, hurt and upset" felt by himself and others in the party.
He said the first text was intended to "advise that questions be addressed to the police and not the SNP", while the second was saying "that any and all complaints should be appropriately investigated".
Ms Sturgeon has also faced questions about the messages, with supporters of Mr Salmond including SNP MP Kenny MacAskill calling for action to be taken. Mr MacAskill claimed he was sent evidence of the texts in an anonymous letter.
Asked about them at first minister's questions in October, Ms Sturgeon said the police were investigating how the messages were leaked - and said the inquiry should "call the people who the messages are purported to come from and ask them the questions".