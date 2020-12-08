Covid in Scotland: What level is your council area in?
- Published
No council will be in the top lockdown tier after Friday, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has announced in her latest review of Covid alert levels in Scotland.
At 18:00 on Friday 11 December, 11 local authorities under the toughest restrictions will have them lifted. Rules at this level are similar to the lockdown in March. However, schools remain open but all non-essential shops, as well as pubs and restaurants, gyms, libraries and hairdressers, are closed.
Restrictions at this level see cafes, pubs and restaurants allowed to open until 18:00 to serve food and non-alcoholic drinks to groups of up to six from two households. Alcohol sales are not permitted indoors or outdoors. All leisure and entertainment venues are closed, including cinemas. No non-essential travel is allowed out of a level three area. Indoor exercise, which includes gyms, are restricted to individual and not group exercise.
- Glasgow City - (moved down)
- Renfrewshire - (moved down)
- East Renfrewshire - (moved down)
- East Dunbartonshire - (moved down)
- West Dunbartonshire - (moved down)
- South Lanarkshire - (moved down)
- North Lanarkshire - (moved down)
- Stirling - (moved down)
- East Ayrshire - (moved down)
- South Ayrshire - (moved down)
- West Lothian - (moved down)
- Perth & Kinross
- Fife
- North Ayrshire
- City of Edinburgh - (considering move down)
- Clackmannanshire
- Dundee
- Midlothian - (considering move down)
In this tier there is no in-home socialising allowed and up to six people from two households can meet outdoors and in hospitality settings. Licensed premises can only serve alcohol indoors with a main meal - and then only until 20:00. Outdoors, you can be served until 22:30. Most leisure and entertainment premises are closed except gyms, cinemas, bingo halls and amusement arcades.
- Inverclyde - (moved down)
- Angus - (moved down)
- Falkirk - (moved down)
- Aberdeen
- Aberdeenshire
- Argyll & Bute
- East Lothian
Six people from two households have been able to meet indoors if they are resident in Shetland, the Western Isles and Orkney. Ms Sturgeon has extended that "to other inhabited islands in the level one local authorities - with the exception of islands, like Skye, that are connected to mainland Scotland by road." Level one sees a "reasonable" degree of normality. Hospitality has a 22:30 curfew. Events, like weddings, would be restricted to a maximum of 20 people. Indoor contact sports for adults are not permitted. Only those unable to work from home should go to their place of employment. Up to eight people from three households can meet outdoors.
- Dumfries & Galloway - (moved down)
- Borders - (moved down)
- Highland
- Moray
- Orkney
- Shetland
- Western Isles
No local authority has been assigned this level. At level zero, hospitality would operate "almost normally" - subject to rules on physical distancing, limits on numbers and other rules, such as table service.
