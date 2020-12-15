Covid in Scotland: Most councils are in level 3 - is yours one of them?
- Published
Concerns about the virus growing in some areas of the country has prompted the Scottish government to place restrictions on more people ahead of Christmas.
No local authority is currently in this toughest tier. Rules at this level are similar to the lockdown in March. However, schools - outside scheduled holidays - remain open but all non-essential shops, as well as pubs and restaurants, gyms, libraries and hairdressers, are closed.
Three councils are being moved up from level two, joining the 18 local authorities already in this tier. Rules allow cafes, pubs and restaurants to open until 18:00 to serve food and non-alcoholic drinks to groups of up to six from two households. Alcohol sales are not permitted indoors or outdoors. All leisure and entertainment venues are closed, including cinemas. No non-essential travel is allowed out of a level three area. Indoor exercise, which includes gyms, are restricted to individual and not group exercise. Hairdressers and barbers can open.
- Aberdeen - (moving up from two)
- Aberdeenshire - (moving up from two)
- East Lothian - (moving up from two)
- Glasgow City
- Renfrewshire
- East Renfrewshire
- East Dunbartonshire
- West Dunbartonshire
- South Lanarkshire
- North Lanarkshire
- Stirling
- East Ayrshire - (level four move possible)
- South Ayrshire
- West Lothian
- Perth & Kinross
- Fife - (level four move possible)
- North Ayrshire - (level four move possible)
- City of Edinburgh
- Clackmannanshire
- Dundee
- Midlothian
In this tier there is no in-home socialising allowed and up to six people from two households can meet outdoors and in hospitality settings. Licensed premises can only serve alcohol indoors with a main meal - and then only until 20:00. Outdoors, you can be served until 22:30. Most leisure and entertainment premises are closed except gyms, cinemas, bingo halls and amusement arcades. From Friday, 18 December, residents on the outer Argyll islands of Islay, Jura, Colonsay and Ornosay; Coll and Tiree; and Mull, Iona, and the neighbouring islands of Ulva, Erraid and Gometra will be able to meet in houses in groups of up to six from a maximum of two households.
- Inverclyde
- Angus - (level three move possible)
- Falkirk - (level three move possible)
- Argyll & Bute - (likely move to level one next week)
Six people from two households have been able to meet indoors if they are resident in Shetland, the Western Isles, Orkney and some islands (but not ones, like Skye, that are connected to the mainland by road). Level one sees a "reasonable" degree of normality. Hospitality has a 22:30 curfew. Events, like weddings, are restricted to a maximum of 20 people. Indoor contact sports for adults are not permitted. Only those unable to work from home should go to their place of employment. Up to eight people from three households can meet outdoors.
- Dumfries & Galloway
- Borders
- Highland
- Moray
- Orkney
- Shetland
- Western Isles
No local authority has been assigned this level. At level zero, hospitality would operate "almost normally" - subject to rules on physical distancing, limits on numbers and other rules, such as table service.
Use the form below to send us your questions and we could be in touch.
In some cases your question will be published, displaying your name, age and location as you provide it, unless you state otherwise. Your contact details will never be published. Please ensure you have read the terms and conditions.
If you are reading this page on the BBC News app, you will need to visit the mobile version of the BBC website to submit your question on this topic.