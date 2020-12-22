Covid in Scotland: What level will you be in from Boxing Day?
The whole of mainland Scotland will be in the toughest restrictions from 26 December. Is your area one of the exceptions?
Rules at this level are similar to the lockdown in March. All non-essential shops, as well as pubs and restaurants, gyms, libraries and hairdressers, are closed. Schools would normally remain open, outside scheduled holidays, but there are special arrangements to keep them closed until 18 January.
From 00:01 on Saturday 26 December, these council areas will be in level four:
- Aberdeen City
- Aberdeenshire
- Angus
- Argyll and Bute - (*Except the following islands which will move to level 3: The Isle of Coll, the Isle of Colonsay, the Isle of Erraid, the Isle of Gometra, the Isle of Iona, the Isle of Islay, the Isle of Jura, the Isle of Mull, the Isle of Oronsay, the Isle of Tiree, and the Isle of Ulva)
- City of Edinburgh
- Clackmannanshire
- Dumfries and Galloway
- Dundee City
- East Ayrshire
- East Dunbartonshire
- East Lothian
- East Renfrewshire
- Falkirk
- Fife
- Glasgow City
- Highland - (*All islands in Highland will move to level 3, except the Isle of Skye, which will move to level 4)
- Inverclyde
- Midlothian
- Moray
- North Ayrshire
- North Lanarkshire
- Perth and Kinross
- Renfrewshire
- Scottish Borders
- South Ayrshire
- South Lanarkshire
- Stirling
- West Dunbartonshire
- West Lothian
Rules allow cafes, pubs and restaurants to open until 18:00 to serve food and non-alcoholic drinks to groups of up to six from two households. Alcohol sales are not permitted indoors or outdoors. All leisure and entertainment venues are closed, including cinemas. No non-essential travel is allowed out of a level three area. Indoor exercise, which includes gyms, are restricted to individual and not group exercise. Hairdressers and barbers can open.
- Orkney
- Shetland
- Western Isles
- The following islands in Argyll and Bute will move to level 3: The Isle of Coll, the Isle of Colonsay, the Isle of Erraid, the Isle of Gometra, the Isle of Iona, the Isle of Islay, the Isle of Jura, the Isle of Mull, the Isle of Oronsay, the Isle of Tiree, and the Isle of Ulva.
- All islands in Highland will move to level 3, except the Isle of Skye, which will move to level 4.
In this tier, there is no in-home socialising allowed and up to six people from two households can meet outdoors and in hospitality settings. Licensed premises can only serve alcohol indoors with a main meal - and then only until 20:00. Outdoors, you can be served until 22:30. Most leisure and entertainment premises are closed except gyms, cinemas, bingo halls and amusement arcades.
Six people from two households can meet indoors. Level one sees a "reasonable" degree of normality. Hospitality has a 22:30 curfew. Events, like weddings, are restricted to a maximum of 20 people. Indoor contact sports for adults are not permitted. Only those unable to work from home should go to their place of employment. Up to eight people from three households can meet outdoors.
No local authority has been assigned this level. At level zero, hospitality would operate "almost normally" - subject to rules on physical distancing, limits on numbers and other rules, such as table service.
