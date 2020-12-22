Covid in Scotland: What level will you be in from Boxing Day?

Rules allow cafes, pubs and restaurants to open until 18:00 to serve food and non-alcoholic drinks to groups of up to six from two households. Alcohol sales are not permitted indoors or outdoors. All leisure and entertainment venues are closed, including cinemas. No non-essential travel is allowed out of a level three area. Indoor exercise, which includes gyms, are restricted to individual and not group exercise. Hairdressers and barbers can open.