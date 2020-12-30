MSPs recalled to Holyrood to debate Brexit deal
MSPs are to be recalled to the Scottish Parliament for a debate on the Brexit deal agreed between the UK and the EU.
The move comes as MPs at Westminster prepare to approve the free trade agreement sealed with EU leaders.
However the deal is not expected to win the support of MSPs, with the SNP, Labour, Greens and Lib Dems all speaking out against it.
A motion in the name of First Minister Nicola Sturgeon calls for a "pause" to Brexit to consider the issue.
The debate marks the fourth time Holyrood has been recalled during recess, following the death of First Minister Donald Dewar in October 2000, the death of the Queen Mother in April 2002, and the release of Abdelbaset al-Megrahi in 2009.
The last-minute agreement will come into force on Friday, with the post-Brexit transition period ending on 31 December.
It looks set to pass through Westminster in a single day, with Labour MPs backing the Conservative government in order to avoid the transition ending with no deal in place.
The SNP also want to avoid a "no-deal" exit, but with that seemingly assured, the party's MPs are to vote against the deal.
Ms Sturgeon said it was "far better" for SNP MPs to "cast a principled vote against Brexit" and get on with campaigning for Scottish independence.
The Scottish Conservatives said this "political posturing" was "reckless and pathetic".
Holyrood's Europe committee will consider Westminster's European Union (Future Relationship) Bill on Wednesday morning, with Constitution Secretary Mike Russell appearing as a witness.
Then, in the afternoon, MSPs will debate a Scottish government motion which says parliament "does not consent to the bill".
The motion says that "while a no deal outcome must be avoided", the deal negotiated with EU leaders "would cause severe damage to Scotland's environmental, economy and social interests".
It says the legislation "will receive severely limited scrutiny" in particular from the Scottish Parliament, and calls on the UK government to "seek a pause in current implementation while special arrangement are made to take account of these difficulties".
Ahead of the debate, Ms Sturgeon said: "The question before the Scottish Parliament is not about this deal or no deal, but whether this deal is good or bad for Scotland.
"The result is a deal which is harmful for the UK as a whole - but perhaps especially harmful for Scotland. It should not receive the Scottish Parliament's consent."
'False choice'
The motion looks certain to pass, with all parties bar the Scottish Conservatives having united behind it.
Scottish Labour are to reject the deal at Holyrood, despite backing it at Westminster.
Leader Richard Leonard said there had been "no engagement with industry, trade unions or devolved governments on the terms of this trade deal, and barely any parliamentary scrutiny let alone public participation".
Tory leader Douglas Ross said Scottish Labour were "set to line up behind the nationalists" rather than back the trade deal, saying other parties were "voting for a no-deal Brexit".
However, Scottish Green co-leader Patrick Harvie said his party "refuse to accept this false choice between a calamitous no-deal and the Prime Minister's version, which still drags Scotland out of Europe".
And Lib Dem leader Willie Rennie said the deal was "bad for jobs, business, our environment and our way of life".
The UK government is expected to press ahead with the legislation regardless of the vote at Holyrood, with proceedings at Westminster due to continue through the evening.
The "Sewel convention" of devolved consent holds that the UK government would "not normally" legislate across areas which the administrations in Edinburgh, Cardiff and Belfast are responsible for without the express consent of the devolved legislatures.
However, the Brexit process has seen UK ministers press ahead with several pieces of key legislation rejected by MSPs, arguing that departure from the EU is not a normal set of circumstances.
Scottish Secretary Alister Jack said the deal was "great news for Scotland", urging MPs from all parties to back it.
He said: "This is a historic moment for all Scottish MPs, and their constituents will expect them to do the right thing. I urge them to give the deal their whole-hearted support which is so very clearly in Scotland's interests.
"Those who do not will have to explain to people in Scotland why they voted for no deal. They will, rightly, face incomprehension and anger."