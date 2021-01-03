Covid in Scotland: Scottish cabinet to consider further measures
The Scottish cabinet will meet on Monday to consider further measures to help tackle coronavirus, BBC Scotland has learned.
The Scottish government also wants parliament recalled so First Minister Nicola Sturgeon can make a statement.
BBC Scotland's political editor Glenn Campbell says ministers are worried by the rapid spread of the new strain of Covid.
Ms Sturgeon said the new variant was "accelerating spread" across Scotland.
She warned on Friday that the next few weeks could be the most dangerous period for Scotland since March in the fight against Covid.
Public health expert Prof Linda Bauld, from the University of Edinburgh, has said Scotland should be prepared for Covid restrictions to be extended as infection rates continue to rise.
The latest government figures show a further 2,137 cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Scotland on Friday, although the rate dropped below Thursday's 2,539 cases.
Prof Bauld said there were no signs yet that the infection rate was levelling off, having risen suddenly from a daily rate of fewer than 1,000 to more than 2,000 per day in recent days.
On Saturday, she told BBC Scotland: "It definitely is a fragile situation and you can see that we have more cases than we would expect at the current time.
"We may be starting to see some of the impacts of the Christmas mixing, but also we know around four in 10 cases, from recent data, are of the new variant.
"I would imagine that the new variant is playing a role in these higher rates of infection and if these numbers continue to sit at where they are we are going to have more people in hospital in a week or two's time, and that is very worrying."
'Real challenges'
Prof Bauld added that this would bring "real challenges" for hospitals, especially in the central belt and said it was "absolutely imperative that we do not see these number rise more than they are now".
"Mentally we just need to be prepared for the fact that we may be living with the level four restrictions for longer than the Scottish government currently plans," Prof Bauld said.
She said the new, more transmissible coronavirus variant would make it harder to get the R number below one in Scotland and schools may not be able to fully reopen on 18 January.
Daily confirmed cases in Scotland reached record highs on the last three days of 2020, rising to to 2,622 on Thursday.
Ms Sturgeon warned last week there might be changes to the plans for reopening schools. Children start online learning from 11 January and are set to return to class by 18 January.