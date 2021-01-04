Tributes to former MSP who 'inspired Nicola Sturgeon'
Tributes have been paid after Kay Ullrich - a former SNP MSP credited with getting Nicola Sturgeon into politics - died, aged 77.
Ms Ullrich was an SNP MSP for the West of Scotland from 1999 to 2003.
It was during a general election race in 1987 that the then 16-year-old Ms Sturgeon knocked on her door and asked if she could help campaign.
The first minister described Ms Ullrich as a "dear friend" and "one of the most influential figures in my life".
Her deputy John Swinney said the former MSP - who died following a short illness - had been "a great friend and ally in good times and in tough times".
I’m devastated by this news. Kay was a dear friend & one of the most influential figures in my life. A lifelong advocate of independence, she was @theSNP member for 55 years and a respected former MSP. I’ll miss her so much. My love to Grady, Shelley, John & her beloved grandkids https://t.co/ELIc0Ao29s— Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) January 4, 2021
A former social worker in schools, hospitals and courts, Ms Ullrich was a lifelong campaigner for independence and joined the SNP in 1965 due to her anger over Polaris nuclear missiles being stationed on the Clyde.
She contested a series of elections for the party, finishing in last place in Cunninghame South in both 1983 and 1987 - but coming a close second in the Monklands East by-election in 1994.
She finally entered parliament in 1999, as part of the first cohort of MSPs to be elected to Holyrood after devolution.
Ms Ullrich initially served as the SNP's health and community care spokeswoman, and then as chief whip under Mr Swinney. She stood down from parliament in 2003.
After meeting Ms Sturgeon in 1987, she backed the future first minister for selection as the SNP's youngest-ever candidate in Glasgow Shettleston in 1992, and told activists: "This lady here will be the first female leader of the SNP one day".