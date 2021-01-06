Scots political leaders condemn Capitol storming
Scotland's political leaders have united in condemnation of scenes in Washington where pro-Trump protesters have breached the Capitol Building.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said they were "utterly horrifying" and an "attack on democracy".
Scottish Labour leader Richard Leonard said it was "appalling" while Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross said no democracy could tolerate it.
Lawmakers were meeting to confirm Joe Biden's presidential election victory.
The joint session of Congress had to be suspended as demonstrators pushed past security staff and entered the building.
Senators and representatives were issued with gas masks as they were ushered to a place of safety.
There are reports of guns drawn in the building and a woman was said to be in a critical condition after being shot in the chest.
Mr Biden said the action should "end now" and urged Mr Trump to demand on national TV an end to the "siege".
'Go home now'
A short time later, in a tweeted video, President Trump told his supporters: "I know your pain, I know your hurt" - before repeating his unsubstantiated claim that the election was "stolen from us".
He continued: "But you have to go home now. We have to have peace, we have to have law and order."
Mr Biden said the scenes of "chaos" at the Capitol "do not represent who we are".
He added: "What we are seeing is a small number of extremists dedicated to lawlessness. This is not dissent, it's disorder. It borders on sedition, and it must end. Now.
First Minister Ms Sturgeon tweeted her solidarity "with those on the side of democracy and the peaceful and constitutional transfer of power".
She added: "Shame on those who have incited this attack on democracy."
Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross tweeted: "No country founded on democratic values and the rule of law can tolerate behaviour like this."
A tweet from Scottish Labour leader Richard Leonard blamed the outgoing president.
"Make no mistake, this assault on democracy is the result of the demagogic actions of Donald Trump," he said.
Earlier President Trump had addressed a rally of his supporters in Washington, telling them: "We will never give up. We will never concede."
Later many of them marched on the Capitol Building and, apparently surprised by the low level of security, stormed inside. Others were seen smashing windows to gain entry.