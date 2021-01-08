Salmond accuses Sturgeon of misleading parliament
- Published
Former first minister Alex Salmond has accused Nicola Sturgeon of misleading parliament, calling her evidence to the inquiry into sexual harassment claims made against him "simply untrue".
Mr Salmond's comments emerged in a written submission to a separate investigation into whether Ms Sturgeon breached the ministerial code.
The submission has been shared with the Holyrood committee.
The first minister says she "entirely rejects Mr Salmond's claims".
In the submission, Mr Salmond said that Ms Sturgeon had misled parliament and broken the ministerial code with breaches including failing to inform the civil service in good time of her meetings with him.
Meeting with Salmond
He claimed she allowed the Scottish government to contest a civil court case against him despite having had legal advice that it was likely to collapse.
Ms Sturgeon told the Holyrood inquiry she had become aware of allegations at a meeting with Mr Salmond at her home.
It since emerged she met his former chief of staff in the days before, but she said she had forgotten about that meeting.
Mr Salmond said that claim was untenable.
His submission said that she misled parliament, and that amounted to a breach of the code. He also said she breached the code by failing to to inform civil servants of the nature of the meetings that took place between the two of them at her home where the allegations were discussed.
Both Mr Salmond and Ms Sturgeon are expected to give evidence to the committee in the coming weeks.
Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross responded to the claims, saying: "Nobody ever bought Nicola Sturgeon's tall tales to have suddenly turned forgetful, especially about the devastating moment she found out of sexual harassment allegations against her friend and mentor of 30 years.
"What has been revealed are allegations of shocking, deliberate and corrupt actions at the heart of government. There is now clear evidence of Nicola Sturgeon abusing her power to deceive the Scottish public.
"If this proves to be correct, it is a resignation matter. No first minister, at any time, can be allowed to get away with repeatedly and blatantly lying to the Scottish Parliament and breaking the ministerial code."
'Bombshell accusation'
Scottish Labour deputy leader Jackie Baillie said Alex Salmond's explosive allegations demanded answers from the first minister to the committee.
She said: "The bombshell accusation that Nicola Sturgeon has broken the ministerial code has the potential to end her political career and demands a robust and honest answer from the first minister.
"This committee demands truthfulness and honesty from every witness it calls - it is vital that the first minister tells the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth when she appears."
Ms Sturgeon has repeatedly dismissed any notion of a conspiracy against Mr Salmond.
Her spokeswoman said: "The first minister entirely rejects Mr Salmond's claims about the ministerial code.
"We should always remember that the roots of this issue lie in complaints made by women about Alex Salmond's behaviour whilst he was first minister, aspects of which he has conceded. It is not surprising therefore that he continues to try to divert focus from that by seeking to malign the reputation of the first minister and by spinning false conspiracy theories.
"The first minister is concentrating on fighting the pandemic, stands by what she has said, and will address these matters in full when she appears at committee."