'No show' Glasgow councillor forced from office
A Glasgow councillor has lost his seat after failing to attend council meetings for six months.
A by-election will now be held to choose a replacement for Tony Curtis in the Partick East/Kelvindale ward.
He was elected as a Conservative councillor in 2017 but quit the party last July amid disagreements over support for the fitness industry.
He told the Daily Record he believed the party should have pressed for earlier reopening after lockdown.
The Local Government (Scotland) Act 1973 states that a member of a local authority loses office if they do not attend a meeting at least once in any six-month period.
This was triggered when he failed to attend a council meeting, currently being held using video-conferencing, in December.
The date of the by-election has not yet been set.
Returning Officer Annemarie O'Donnell said: "If you live in Partick East and Kelvindale there is still time for you to register to vote and to register to vote by post in this by election."