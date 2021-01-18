Scottish Labour: Leadership contenders set out views on indyref2
The contenders for the Scottish Labour leadership have been explaining their views on a possible independence vote.
Anas Sarwar said he would rule out another referendum for the lifetime of the next Scottish parliament as the country rebuilds after Covid.
The Glasgow MSP's rival in the contest, Monica Lennon, said she didn't support independence but warned the party can't "just wish it away".
A leader to replace Richard Leonard will be declared on 27 February.
Speaking on BBC Scotland Drivetime, Mr Sarwar said: "I think the most mature leadership we can have right now is to say to people that we need a period of calm, we need a period of healing.
"Rather than going back to the old arguments about Brexit and independence let's instead, for the next five years, the course of the next parliament, focus on making it the Covid recovery parliament rather than a constitutional debate parliament."
Ms Lennon, a Central Scotland MSP, said: "I think people want to know what we can do with the resources the Scottish parliament has now but I don't doubt the big debate that people still want to have in their homes is about will there be a referendum in the future.
"I don't believe in Scottish independence but I do understand people maybe have frustrations, things are not settled and I'm not in politics to tell people what they can't have. I'll always respect democracy
"We have to find out why this is such a polarising issue in Scotland, we can't just wish it away."
The leadership contest is taking place just a few months ahead of the Scottish Parliament election, which is scheduled to be held on 6 May.
In the last Scottish Labour leadership contest in 2017 Mr Leonard defeated Mr Sarwar.