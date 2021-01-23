Fire-hit St Maria Goretti primary school 'unable to open'
A primary school in Glasgow has been badly damaged after it was deliberately set on fire.
Police are investigating the blaze at St Maria Goretti primary school in the east end of the city, which they were called to at 17:15 on Friday.
Officers say the school in Skerryvore Road is unable to open as a result of the "reckless" act.
They are appealing for help to establish the circumstances of the incident and trace those involved.
Det Con Alan Martin said: "This reckless incident has left a primary school extensively damaged and unable to open, and it is vital that we trace the individuals involved.
"I would appeal to anyone who was in the area of Skerryvore Road around 17:00 on Friday, and may have noticed anything at all suspicious, to please get in touch."
"I would also ask any motorists with dash-cams who were driving on the road around the time of the incident to check their footage in case they have captured anything which could be of significance to the investigation."