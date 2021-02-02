Salmond inquiry will not publish women's messages
- Published
The Holyrood inquiry into the Scottish government's handling of harassment claims against Alex Salmond will not publish messages it received in evidence from the Crown Office.
MSPs said the messages were between women seeking "confidential support" and were not relevant to its work.
They added that they did not want to cause distress to the women involved.
But the women whose messages were shared with the committee said it was an invasion of their privacy.
In 2018, Mr Salmond took legal action against the Scottish government over its handling of two internal harassment complaints against him.
Legal powers
The government eventually conceded its investigation had been "unlawful" and was ordered to pay the former first minister £500,000 in legal costs.
The Holyrood inquiry was set up to examine what went wrong.
Last month the committee used its legal powers to demand the release of documents from the Crown Office.
These included text or WhatsApp communications between SNP officials and government staff, which were uncovered as part of the police investigation into Mr Salmond.
The former first minister was cleared of all 13 charges of sexual assault after a two-week trial last year.
Last week, prosecutors confirmed they had handed over "material" to the committee and asked its members to consider whether it was in the public interest to publish the material.
The committee's convenor, SNP MP Linda Fabiani, said on Tuesday that the committee had reviewed the material and unanimously agreed that the private communications would not be published.
"These communications included numerous chains of private messages between different women in what we are clear were safe spaces for confidential support," she said.
"The committee is clear that publication and further consideration of this material is not relevant to the committee's work or necessary to fulfil its remit."
Ms Fabiani added that the committee "will not do anything that may cause further unnecessary distress to any women".
'Considerable distress'
A statement from the women said they were "deeply disappointed" that the texts had been requested and passed on, and that they were "actively considering further options".
"What the Crown provided are personal communications between friends who supported each other during a traumatic time," they said.
They said comments made by members of the committee had caused "considerable distress".
Their statement said a group chat was "simply a support group for women who had already shared their experiences with the police" and that the messages showed there was no conspiracy.
And they added: "The bullying and intimidation of complainers through use of their private and personal communications must end now."
Mr Salmond looks set to appear before the inquiry on 9 February, while his successor as first minister, Nicola Sturgeon, is expected to give evidence the following week.