Covid in Scotland: PM 'not aware' of cases ahead of vaccine factory tour
Boris Johnson has said he was not aware of a Covid outbreak at a vaccine factory ahead of his visit last week.
The prime minister toured the Valneva vaccine factory in Livingston as part of a trip to Scotland.
The company has now said that a number of coronavirus cases had been reported among staff at the site earlier in January.
The Daily Record has reported that Downing Street was told in advance of the PM's visit.
But Valneva has insisted that Mr Johnson's tour of the factory last Thursday was "Covid secure".
Mr Johnson told the House of Commons that "nobody raised that issue with me before or since".
And he said it was his job to visit every part of the country and "nothing or no one is going to stop me".
Mr Johnson also said there are "few things more important" than the vaccination programme and recognising the work of the scientists involved.
His visit to Scotland had already proved controversial, with First Minister Nicola Sturgeon questioning at the time whether it was genuinely "essential" for the prime minister to travel during the current lockdown restrictions.
During Prime Minister's Questions, the SNP's Westminster leader Ian Blackford said the visit was "utterly, utterly reckless" and an "absolutely shocking error of judgment".
He also accused Mr Johnson of putting "politics before public health".
Mr Blackford added: "What an absolute shambles, that he's gone to a plant where there was a Covid outbreak.
"The Daily Record story is very clear, the PM and his advisers knew there was a serious Covid outbreak at this plant, they knew the visit posed a risk but he made a deliberate choice, they made the irresponsible choice."
'Fantastic time'
Mr Johnson replied: "I think what the people of Scotland want to see is the whole country pulling together and working to develop the vaccine as that fantastic plant in Scotland is doing.
"One of the advantages of the Valneva vaccine is that it may be able to combat all sorts of variants in a very comprehensive way. It's amazing, wonderful to see Scottish scientists working to do that. I had a fantastic time.
"Nobody, by the way, raised that issue with me before or since and it is my job to visit every part of this country, nothing and no-one is going to stop me and I am very, very proud of the record of the government in rolling out the vaccine."
In a statement, Valneva said "a number of coronavirus cases were reported among staff" at the Livingston site last month.
It said staff who may have been affected had been self-isolating and that the prime minister's visit was Covid-compliant.
The Daily Record quoted Valneva's chief financial officer, David Lawrence, as saying that Downing Street was informed of the outbreak ahead of the trip.
Mr Johnson also visited the Lighthouse Laboratory at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital campus in Glasgow, where coronavirus tests are processed, and met troops setting up a vaccination centre in Castlemilk.
With the Scottish government facing questions about the progress of the vaccine rollout north of the border, Mr Johnson repeated the UK government's offer to "help Scotland with the rollout of vaccines".
The country has been lagging behind the other three UK nations in the overall percentage of people it has vaccinated, with Scotland's health secretary and national clinical director admitting on Tuesday that it needed to speed up the rollout.
But at Holyrood, Nicola Sturgeon said more than 38,000 people had received their first dose of the vaccine on Tuesday - the highest daily total so far.
She said the Scottish government had focused on getting the most vulnerable vaccinated first, and that the programme was now accelerating.
The Scottish Conservatives' Ruth Davidson called for the Scottish government to publish daily breakdowns of vaccination figures for each health board area.
And Scottish Labour's Jackie Baillie raised concern that there was a "growing postcode lottery in vaccine rollout", which Ms Sturgeon denied.