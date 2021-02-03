MP Margaret Ferrier appears in court accused of Covid rule breach
- Published
An MP who travelled from London to Glasgow after testing positive for Covid has appeared in court charged with culpable and reckless conduct.
Margaret Ferrier, who represents Rutherglen and Hamilton West, is accused of ignoring Covid regulations when she made the trip last September.
The 60-year-old made no plea during the two minute appearance at Glasgow Sheriff Court.
Ms Ferrier was bailed, pending further examination.
In September, she was suspended by the SNP and apologised after admitting she had taken a test after experiencing "mild symptoms".
But she said she had then decided to travel to Westminster from Scotland by train because she was "feeling much better".
She then travelled home again on a train after receiving the positive test result, and said she "deeply regretted" her actions.