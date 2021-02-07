MSP mums want Holyrood to be more family friendly
- Published
The Scottish Parliament needs to do more to help MSPs who have children, according to two parliamentarians.
Aileen Campbell and Jenny Marra have both said they will not seek re-election because they want to spend more time with their children.
They told the BBC's Podlitical podcast that it was a struggle to combine work at Holyrood with devoting enough attention to their young families.
Changes should be made to make it easier for parents to serve, they said.
SNP MSP Aileen Campbell said she wanted to be able to play a full part in her children's lives while they're growing - something that just wasn't compatible with being an MSP.
Ms Campbell, who serves as communities secretary, was the first Scottish government minister to take maternity leave.
She said after 14 years in parliament she wanted to take a step back from elected office, because her children would be at high school by the end of her next term if she served again.
She said: "The parliament when it was set up was designed to be family friendly, but politics and the life of an MSP isn't a nine to five job. There are lots of other competing things that you have to do."
Scottish Labour MSP Jenny Marra said there are more things that could be done to make Holyrood more family friendly.
"The Scottish parliament doesn't have a full-time nursery - but Westminster does.
"I have colleagues in Westminster who take their children to London with them and put them into nursery, because it's only a couple of hundred yards away from the debating chamber and offices, then take them back to the flat at night.
"That's not possible in Edinburgh - we've got a creche but it's designed for visitors and witnesses.
"The limit there is four hours. I can't even chair my committee then go to FMQs without the time limit running out."
Ms Campbell added that Holyrood had been forced to become more flexible because of the pandemic - and it would be a pity not to take some of these changes forward after Covid.
Jenny Marra said that voting was a crucial area where flexibility had to be implemented.
When she was on maternity leave last year she asked for a proxy vote - when a colleague casts vote on an MSP's behalf - but it was refused.
The argument against it was that MSPs should be in chamber to hear arguments if they were to be allowed to vote.
Ms Marra said: "It's not me that lost that vote - it's the people you represent."
She pointed out that when MP Stella Creasey was on maternity in the House of Commons leave she was given a proxy vote.
'Rewarding job'
Ms Marra conceded that for all parties it was a reality that politics was often not carried out at family friendly times.
"When do you have meetings? You have them in the evening because most people work nine to five.
"When do you go out campaigning? You go at the weekends when most people are going to be in.
"How do you move away from that? That's the challenge."
She said being involved in politics then had to be a personal choice, but after 10 years it was time to focus on family.
As a North East Scotland MSP, Ms Marra said the logistics of travelling between Dundee and Edinburgh meant she couldn't see her children on days she was in parliament - having to leave before they were up, and returning after they were in bed.
Ms Campbell said while the demands of her work had inevitably its toll on family life, she did not want to discourage others from standing.
"It's an incredibly rewarding job. My decision is a positive one," she added.
You can listen to the Podlitical podcast here.