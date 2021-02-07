SNP MP Neale Hanvey sacked from frontbench role
- Published
SNP MP Neale Hanvey has been sacked from his frontbench role as vaccines spokesman at Westminster
He was given the job last week during a reshuffle which saw Joanna Cherry removed as home affairs spokeswoman.
An SNP source claimed Mr Hanvey had backed a campaign to sue another MP, Kirsty Blackman.
A party spokesman said: "Neale Hanvey was given the opportunity to apologise for his actions."
He added: "These are incompatible with the responsibilities of a frontbench spokesperson, including the requirement for teamwork and collective responsibility.
"He failed to do so and he has been removed from his position."
Mr Hanvey has been approached for comment.
The Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath MP was previously suspended by the SNP for using anti-Semitic language on social media.
He apologised for any offence caused in the days following his suspension.