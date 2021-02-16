Edinburgh MSP Cole-Hamilton 'sorry' for swearing at female minister
A Scottish MSP has apologised after swearing at a female minister during an official video call.
Edinburgh Western MSP Alex Cole-Hamilton was caught on camera mouthing swear words at Children's Minister Maree Todd during a parliamentary committee.
Since the incident last week, he has faced criticism for appearing to blame Ms Todd for provoking the outburst.
At Holyrood on Tuesday, Mr Cole-Hamilton said sorry.
The incident happened during a virtual meeting of the equalities and human rights committee.
'Bad behaviour'
Ms Todd later tweeted to him: "No Alex. You do not get away with that.
"It was an appalling way to behave towards a female colleague. You do not get to blame me for your bad behaviour."
As a row over his language broke out, Mr Cole-Hamilton tweeted that he had lost his temper over the Scottish government "backsliding on children's rights once again".
He accepted that he had "muttered something under my breath that I shouldn't have", and apologised to the minister.
Hands up, I lost my temper here. I was frustrated by your government backsliding on children’s rights once again (as long-grassing UNCRC incorporation would have been). Nevertheless I muttered something under my breath that I shouldn’t have and I apologise. https://t.co/xNrUJayMLa— Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP🔶 (@agcolehamilton) February 13, 2021
Ms Todd replied, saying that while the "swearing is appalling the face contorted with anger also requires some explanation", adding that she would be "grateful to hear it".
As Holyrood met again for the first time since the incident, Mr Cole-Hamilton said he wanted to "try and make things right".
He stated: "On Thursday in an exchange on children's rights with the minister Maree Todd I was captured on camera mouthing language that was neither parliamentary nor respectful.
"I apologise unreservedly to the minister.
"Each of us in this chamber should strive to reflect the better natures of the people we are sent here to serve. I am very sorry and I will reflect on that."