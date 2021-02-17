MSPs back motion to reform SQA and Education Scotland
- Published
MSPs have backed a motion saying the exam body and schools' watchdog are not "fit for purpose".
It said the Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA) and Education Scotland had lost the confidence of teachers, pupils and parents, and called for the organisations to be reformed.
MSPs backed the motion by 65 to 58.
The Scottish government said Covid had presented "enormous challenges" for the education sector, which had worked hard to provide continuity for pupils.
Education Secretary John Swinney said the bodies did not deserve the "pathetic" and "shabby" criticism levelled at it in the Scottish Liberal Democrat motion.
It called for the SQA to be reorganised to make it more accountable and "grounded in the teaching profession".
The exams body came under intense scrutiny last year due to its role in the system which estimated pupil grades.
This was ultimately abandoned after a moderation system saw 125,000 estimated results being downgraded.
The motion also called for Education Scotland's inspection and policy roles to be split up.
Lib Dem leader Willie Rennie said the organisations in charge of Scottish education need to "get out of the way of teachers".
He said the bodies had to be replaced by an education system which is "overseen by people with current and direct teaching experience".
But Mr Swinney said it did not serve young people "to attack the contribution" of Education Scotland and SQA staff for their efforts during the pandemic.
Mr Rennie accused the Scottish government of using "public servants to defend their policy failures".
He said the Lib Dem motion was critical of organisations and not individuals.
Mr Swinney added: "The suggestion that Education Scotland should be separated into independent inspection and policy functions shows a misunderstanding of their role.
"The Scottish government, not Education Scotland, is responsible for policy on education. Education Scotland is the national improvement agency for education."
Conservative MSP Oliver Mundell attacked the Scottish government's record on education achievement in deprived communities.
He said: "I cannot believe that Mr Swinney can look young people in the eye from deprived communities and say that under his government they've had a fair crack of the whip."
Scottish Labour's Iain Gray said both agencies had been "missing in action" during the pandemic.
The Scottish Greens supported the Lib Dem motion, saying: "Scotland's pupils, teachers and the public at large deserve so much better than what these agencies have delivered."