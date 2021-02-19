Alex Salmond set to appear before Holyrood inquiry next Wednesday
Alex Salmond is to appear before MSPs on Wednesday, the BBC understands.
Sources say that the former first minister has accepted an invitation to appear before a committee investigating how the Scottish government handled harassment complaints against him.
Evidence submitted by Mr Salmond is expected to be published early next week.
The Scottish Parliament's corporate body ruled on Thursday that it was possible to publish the submission.
Mr Salmond had previously said he would not appear at the inquiry unless this was done, so that he could refer to the submission in his oral evidence.
The committee had previously refused to publish the document, citing legal concerns.
The submission accuses Mr Salmond's successor, Nicola Sturgeon, of misleading parliament.
Ms Sturgeon has repeatedly rejected accusations of wrongdoing.
