Ross Thomson: Appeal over politician grope claim thrown out
An appeal has been dismissed after a former Labour MP's claim that he was groped by a Conservative politician in a House of Commons bar was rejected.
Paul Sweeney accused then-Tory MP Ross Thomson of trying to fondle him and force his hand down his trousers in 2018.
The Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards cleared Mr Thomson in October last year after an inquiry.
The new Independent Expert Panel (IEP) has now dismissed an appeal.
Mr Thomson said he welcomed the decision, and would now consider his legal options.
The incident was alleged to have happened in the Strangers' Bar at Westminster on 30 October 2018.
The Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards had said witness statements did not support Mr Sweeney's version of events.
'Natural justice'
While she said that Mr Thomson had invaded his accuser's personal space by leaning on him and repeatedly putting his arm around him, she concluded that this did not amount to being sexually inappropriate.
Mr Thomson, who had always strenuously denied the allegations, did not seek re-election as the MP for Aberdeen South.
Mr Sweeney lost his seat as the Labour MP for Glasgow North East at the general election.
MPs agreed to establish the new IEP last year, and the appeal is its first published case.
It did not accept that there were any valid grounds for an appeal.
Chairman Sir Stephen Irwin said: "The panel made the decision in this first case guided by the principles of natural justice, fairness for all parties, transparency and proportionality, and will treat all further cases with the same regard and diligence."