How do Scotland and England's routes out of lockdown compare?
By Graeme Esson
BBC Scotland website
- Published
The Scottish and UK governments this week published their timetables for the easing of lockdown restrictions. So how do their plans compare?
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon unveiled her "deliberately cautious" framework on Tuesday, which outlines how restrictions could be eased in Scotland over the next two months.
Her aim is that Scotland would then return to its levels system of restrictions from 26 April, with all areas moving down to level three at that stage.
On Monday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a four-step plan which could see all legal limits on social contact lifted by 21 June in England. Each stage in his routemap will be a minimum of five weeks apart, with conditions which must be met before proceeding to the next step.
The easing of the level four restrictions in Scotland will have a minimum gap of three weeks between phases, and will be assessed using conditions set out by the World Health Organization.
Ms Sturgeon said it was inevitable that people would compare what was happening in Scotland and England. She said her plans were not an "outlier", but were broadly in line with Wales and Northern Ireland.
Scotland's plans for reopening the economy were roughly two weeks behind those in England, she said, which was similar to last year.
Ms Sturgeon also said she did not want to provide "false clarity", and that if she did try to provide an end date for all restrictions, she would "pretty much be making it up". She had faced criticism from opposition politicians for being "too pessimistic" and for lacking "hope or optimism" in her update on Tuesday, while businesses have called for more clarity.
So how do the different plans compare?
Meeting people
In Scotland, it is planned that four people from a maximum of two households will be able to meet outdoors from 15 March.
The stay at home restriction is then due to be lifted on 5 April, and up to six people from two households will be allowed to get together outdoors.
Care homes will be able to allow up to two designated visitors from the start of March.
No dates have been given for any further easing of the restrictions on meeting people.
In England, two people from different households can meet outside for recreation from 8 March, and one nominated person will be able to visit a care home.
The stay at home rule is scheduled to end on 29 March, although the advice will be to stay local as much as possible.
People will be allowed to meet outside, either with one other household or within the "rule of six" from that date.
From 12 April, children will be allowed to attend indoor play activities, with up to 15 parents or guardians allowed to join them.
From 17 May, six people or two households can meet indoors and up to 30 people will be able to gather outdoors.
The plan is then for all legal limits on social contact to be removed no earlier than 21 June.
Education
In Scotland, pupils returned to nursery and primary one to three classes on 22 February, as did a limited number of senior phase secondary school pupils who need to carry out essential practical work.
Universities and colleges can also bring back up to 5% of their students, where face-to-face teaching is critical.
The remaining primary school classes are due to return from 15 March. It is hoped that all S4 to S6 pupils will also return to school from that date, at least part-time.
Pupils in S1 to S3 are due to return from 5 April, when the final phase of the school return takes place. However, Easter holidays mean pupils will not return to school for another one or two weeks, depending on where they live.
In England, all schools and colleges are due to reopen on 8 March and university students will also be able to return for practical courses.
Shops and retail
In Scotland, non-essential retail and hairdressers are expected to be able to reopen from 26 April, as the country returns to the levels system.
It is predicted that all shops will be allowed to open in England from 12 April, along with hairdressers, beauty salons and other "close contact services".
Going out
In Scotland, bars and restaurants will be able to reopen from 26 April.
Ms Sturgeon said tourist accommodation and hotels should plan to reopen from that date, and that more information about the exact sequencing would be made available in March.
In England, restaurants and pub gardens will be allowed to serve customers sitting outdoors, including alcohol, from 12 April.
Pubs, restaurants and other hospitality venues will be able to seat customers indoors from 17 May, and outdoor theatres and cinemas will be allowed to open - along with indoor entertainment such as museums, theatres, cinemas and children's play areas.
In addition, the roadmap for England says UK domestic holidays could be permitted from 12 April, with self-contained accommodation able to reopen for use by members of the same household.
Hotels, hostels and B&Bs are expected to reopen from 17 May, which is also the earliest date that international leisure travel could resume.
Sport and fitness
In Scotland, outdoor non-contact group sports for 12 to 17 year-olds is due to return from 15 March.
The only other date given at this stage is for the reopening of gyms on 26 April.
In England, outdoor sport facilities - including golf courses and tennis and basketball courts - will reopen and organised outdoor sports can resume from 29 March.
Gyms and spas are scheduled to reopen for individuals and households from 12 April, with adult indoor group sports and exercise classes starting up again from 17 May.
What about Wales and Northern Ireland?
- In Wales, four people from a maximum of two households can now meet outdoors for exercise. Children aged three to seven have returned to school. It's hoped older primary age groups - and secondary school pupils preparing for exams - will return on 15 March and that all secondary-age pupils will be back full-time from 12 April. The next review of lockdown rules in Wales is due around 12 March.
- Northern Ireland has extended its lockdown until 1 April, with a review of current measures on 18 March. Primary school children in years 1-3 are due to return on 8 March, and secondary school pupils in years 12-14 on 22 March. But First Minister Arlene Foster has said she hopes the Stormont executive can "revisit" that timetable.