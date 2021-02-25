SNP's Christina McKelvie takes medical leave from ministerial role
Scottish government minister Christina McKelvie is temporarily stepping aside from her role.
The SNP MSP will be on medical leave from Monday for an undisclosed condition.
Ms McKelvie said she would retire for "a short time" to receive medical treatment before returning to contest her seat at the Holyrood elections.
Shirley-Anne Somerville will fill in as minister for equalities and older people.
Ms McKelvie has represented the Hamilton, Larkhall and Stonehouse constituency for a decade.
'Out of action'
On Twitter, the MSP wrote: "Wee update from me with some personal news: I will be spending some time with NHS Scotland in March.
"Shirley Anne Somerville will be covering my ministerial duties from next Monday.
"Whilst I will be out of action for a short time, my constituency office remains open and ready to help."
She thanked family, close friends and constituency staff for their support.
First minister Nicola Sturgeon led the well-wishes to Ms McKelvie, tweeting a love heart emoji and telling her: "We are all thinking of you."
Shirley-Anne Somerville, who will add the new duties to her current remit as cabinet secretary for social security and older people, added: "Everyone in the Scottish government wishes Christina our very best and a speedy recovery."