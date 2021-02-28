No confidence vote looming over Salmond legal advice
The Scottish Conservatives are set to lodge a motion of no confidence in Deputy First Minister John Swinney over the publication of legal advice.
On two occasions, MSPs have voted to compel the Scottish government to publish its legal advice over a botched harassment probe into Alex Salmond.
But ministers have previously argued that advice from lawyers should remain confidential.
The Scottish Liberal Democrats have said they will back the motion.
The Tories have given the Scottish government until Tuesday to release the documents.
The row centres on legal advice that was given to the Scottish government after Mr Salmond launched judicial review proceedings in 2018 at the Court of Session over the way harassment complaints against him had been handled.
The government ended up admitting it had acted unlawfully because one of its investigating officers had prior contact with two complainers and had to pay Mr Salmond more than £500,000 in legal expenses as a result.
Mr Swinney wrote to the Holyrood committee investigating the botched probe in December to say he was keen to find a "practical way" that the advice could be handed over, but no such arrangement has been put in place.
Mr Salmond has alleged that the government was given legal advice that it was unlikely to win the case months before conceding defeat.
'Remains hidden'
Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross said its plan to hold a vote of confidence was to give the Scottish government "one last chance" to release the advice, and they would "gladly" rescind the vote plan should the advice be released.
He said: "Twice, opposition parties united to call for the legal advice to be released. The cross-party Holyrood committee have pleaded with the government to produce it.
"The government said they would listen but they clearly have not. The legal advice remains hidden.
"This evidence is crucial to uncovering the specific mistakes that lost more than £500,000 of taxpayers' money and let the women at the heart of this investigation down."
If the no confidence motion goes to a vote, it would be the second time in less than a year that Mr Swinney would face such a debate on his position.
In August last year, the deputy first minister, who also holds the education portfolio, survived a vote of no confidence over the schools' qualifications process put in place as a result of Covid-19.
The Scottish Lib Dems have said they will support the motion.
The party's Alex Cole-Hamilton, an MSP who sits on the committee on the Scottish government handling of harassment complaints, said: "There is a simple way for John Swinney to avoid another no confidence vote and that is to release the legal advice as parliament has twice made very clear it expects him to do.
"The Scottish government have gone out of their way to obstruct the investigation into their handling of some very serious allegations."
'Important legal principle'
Scottish Labour has still to say whether the party will back the no confidence vote, while the Scottish Greens have said they will wait and see any motion before reaching a decision.
Mr Swinney has previously argued that governments should not have to release advice from lawyers, saying this is an "important and well-established legal principle".
The SNP veteran said "confidential communications with lawyers" were not routinely released.
He said disclosing the papers would undermine the ability of the government to seek free and frank legal advice in future, saying there would be a fear that it might be published.