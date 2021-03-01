SNP MP Amy Callaghan returns to Commons after brain haemorrhage
An SNP MP who spent four months in hospital after suffering a brain haemorrhage has made a virtual return to the House of Commons.
Amy Callaghan underwent two "life-saving" surgeries after collapsing at home in June last year.
In a tweet marking her online return to parliament, she said "Not even that long ago, this felt so far off".
She was welcomed back by colleagues including Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle and Education Secretary Gavin Williamson.
In a statement published after her appearance, the East Dunbartonshire MP said she had been "working away behind the scenes for some months".
But she was "delighted" to be able to take part in parliamentary business again.
Ms Callaghan spoke during questions to the Secretary of State for Education, raising issues about the consequences of the UK government withdrawing from the Erasmus scheme.
When she was called by the Speaker, Sir Lindsay said: "Can I say how pleased I am to see you Amy, and welcome back. Really is good."
She replied, offering a "heartfelt thank you to everyone who wished me well during my recent illness".
Mr Williamson also welcomed her back to the House and wished her the "very, very best".
Ms Callaghan was elected to the House of Commons at the 2019 general election.
She unseated the then Liberal Democrat leader, Jo Swinson, with a narrow majority of 149 votes.
The 28-year-old was found by her partner after collapsing at home in June last year.
In October she tweeted a photograph of herself holding a crutch in the air after leaving the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow.
"I was wheeled in here. Now I'm walking out. I'm just getting started too," she said.
Ms Callaghan has previously spoken about being diagnosed with melanoma aged 19.