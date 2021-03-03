Nicola Sturgeon says Alex Salmond conspiracy claims 'absurd'
- Published
Claims that people close to her were involved in a plot against Alex Salmond are "absurd", Nicola Sturgeon has insisted.
The first minister was speaking at the inquiry into her government's unlawful handling of harassment complaints against Mr Salmond.
She apologised to the two women who had made the complaints, saying they were let down by a "very serious error".
But she rejected much of Mr Salmond's version of events.
Ms Sturgeon said she had "thought often" about the impact of the past three years on Mr Salmond, but said Mr Salmond had shown no sign of thinking of others.
She said she had watched Mr Salmond give evidence to the inquiry committee last Friday and had found herself "searching for any sign at all that he recognised how difficult this had been for others too".
The first minister added: "First of all, for women who believed his behaviour towards them was inappropriate.
"But also for those of us who have campaigned alongside him, worked with him, cared for him, and consider him a friend - who now stand unfairly accused of plotting against him."
Ms Sturgeon acknowledged that Mr Salmond had been cleared of all of the sexual assault allegations against him by a High Court jury.
But she added: "I know just from what he told me that his behaviour was not always appropriate.
"And yet across six hours of testimony, there was not a single word of regret, reflection or even a simple acknowledgement of that.
"I can only hope that in private, the reality might be different."
