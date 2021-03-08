Scottish budget: SNP secure deal with Greens to pass spending plans
- Published
The Scottish government has secured a deal with the Greens to get its budget plans through the Scottish Parliament.
Finance Secretary Kate Forbes told MSPs that the agreement would see extra cash for free school meals, public sector pay and public transport.
The minority SNP government needs the backing of at least one other party to pass its tax and spending proposals.
Talks with the Lib Dems are continuing ahead of the final vote on the budget bill on Tuesday afternoon.
Ms Forbes said discussions with all parties had been "positive" and said she hoped all MSPs would back the budget.
The government's budget plans were set out in January at a time of heightened uncertainty due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the fact the UK government only set out its figures in early March.
Extra funds were allocated by UK ministers in February and then again in March as pandemic relief programmes continue.
Ms Forbes left income tax rates unchanged, but has committed extra spending to a range of areas - including health, employment and local government.
The announced deal with the Scottish Greens - who have backed the SNP in every budget vote during the current parliamentary term - will see extra funding going to initiatives for young people and the environment.
It will see the introduction of free school meals for all primary school pupils by August 2022, free bus travel for all under-22s, £15m for active travel and £10m for energy efficiency projects.
The deal will also include an £800 pay rise for public sector workers earning less than £25,000, a 2% uplift for those earning up to £40,000, and an extra pandemic support payment of £130 for households in receipt of council tax reduction.
Scottish Green co-leader Patrick Harvie said he was "delighted that once again our constructive approach has delivered real results for the people who need it most".
And Ms Forbes said the budget "puts us on the path to a fairer, greener and more prosperous Scotland".
She added: "We continue to face unprecedented challenges and I have sought to engage constructively to deliver a budget that meets the needs of the nation.
"I would like to thank all parties for the positive way they have participated in this process. The budget addresses key issues raised by every party and I hope all MSPs feel able to support it."
Tax reliefs
The finance secretary said she was "hopeful" of an agreement with the Lib Dems, who had been pushing for extra cash for mental health services and education.
Scottish Labour's new leader Anas Sarwar said his MSPs would also back the budget if the government would deliver an increase in pay for social care workers - although Ms Forbes has warned that any pay deal would have to be affordable.
The Scottish Conservatives meanwhile have welcomed the government's move to extend business tax relief throughout the next financial year.
However they pressed ministers on why a tax cut for house buyers was not also being extended, to match a stamp duty holiday south of the border.
Ms Forbes told the finance committee on Monday that the average price of a house is lower in Scotland, and that any further tax relief "risks pushing property prices higher" rather than helping first-time buyers get on the property ladder.