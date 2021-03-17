Scotland's train operator ScotRail to be nationalised
Scotland's train services are to be run by a public sector body, the Scottish government has announced.
Dutch firm Abellio will stop running the ScotRail franchise in March next year.
After this an arms-length Scottish government company will take over the running of services.
Abellio has been running the franchise since 2015 but had its contract ended early amid criticism over cancellations and performance levels.
