Starmer: Time for recovery in Scotland, not a referendum
Sir Keir Starmer has said now is the time for recovery from the pandemic in Scotland, not for an independence referendum.
The UK Labour leader has been meeting new Scottish leader Anas Sarwar ahead of the Holyrood election campaign.
Sir Keir said he was making progress with Mr Sarwar in "getting past the sterile argument of the status quo versus independence".
He said recovery from Covid was the priority.
Speaking on the BBC's Good Morning Scotland programme, Sir Keir said: "I am really pleased we have a new leader in Scotland with a laser-like focus on the recovery, which I think is the single most important issue for the coming years.
Mr Sarwar "has got energy and he has got focus" on recovering the economy, education and work, the Labour leader said.
Sir Keir criticised the SNP's continued commitment to a referendum at what he called a crucial time.
He said: "In the middle of a pandemic, when we are just coming out of restrictions, what happens to the economy in the next two to three years in Scotland is absolutely crucial."
He insisted most voteres, whether they are 'yes' or 'no', would dismiss the idea "that in 2021 an independence referendum is more important than the recovery of people's jobs, education of children, the NHS and public services".
He claimed the choice Scottish voters had in the election was limited.
"Look at the clear choices," he said. "You have the Scottish Conservatives going back to where they started with baked-in inequality and injustice.
"You have the SNP - when they are not squabbling at the top of the party - saying the only thing that matters is a referendum.
"And you have Labour saying the thing that really matters in the next few years is the recovery in Scotland.
"What Scottish Labour need to do is make the positive case for the United Kingdom."
Sir Keir said that his party's constitutional commission would continue its work to spread "power, wealth and opportunity" across the UK. But he admitted the project had stalled while the Scottish party went through the process of electing a new leader.
He said he would not "prejudge" the outcome of the report which is expected to be published on Tuesday.
But he said that if the report found the first minister had misled parliament, and potentially broken ministerial code, then it would be "incredibly serious".
He said: "It's about the integrity of the Scottish Parliament, the office of the first minister, and standards in public life.
"The first minister herself wrote the foreword to the Scottish ministerial code. She said 'I will lead by example in following the letter and the spirit of this code'. She has set herself high standards and now she needs to live up to those high standards.
"The code itself is clear, if the code has been breached the individual should resign."
Ms Sturgeon has insisted she stands by all of the evidence she gave to the committee earlier this month.