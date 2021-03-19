Ex-finance secretary Derek Mackay quits the SNP
Scotland's former finance secretary Derek Mackay has quit the SNP following his suspension from the party.
The SNP launched a disciplinary investigation after he admitted behaving "foolishly" by messaging a 16-year-old boy on social media.
Mr Mackay remained as an independent MSP for Renfrewshire North and West after the scandal last February.
He told the party this week that he was resigning to focus on "my mental health and serving my constituents."
An SNP spokesperson said: "Derek Mackay has resigned his membership of the SNP, bringing the matter to a close.
"As was widely reported last year, Mr Mackay was receiving mental health support, and as a result disciplinary action was paused.
"We wish him well for his recovery."
Mr Mackay resigned as finance secretary hours before he was due to deliver the Scottish budget in February last year.
Police Scotland said he would not face criminal charges over hundreds of messages he sent to a 16-year-old boy over a six-month period
The force said at the time "there is nothing to suggest that an offence has been committed".
Suspended from party
Mr Mackay had issued a statement apologising "unreservedly" to the boy and resigned from his cabinet post.
The SNP suggested in March that the MSP was "under medical supervision".
He remained as an independent MSP having been suspended from the party, and has not taken part in any debates or votes since.
In a letter to the SNP national secretary earlier this week, Mr Mackay announced he would not be returning.
He said: "I write to confirm I am not seeking SNP membership and continue to focus on the recovery of my mental health and serving my constituents."
Mr Mackay faced criticism in October when it was revealed he had continued to claim expenses for Edinburgh accommodation despite not having been seen at the Scottish Parliament since he stepped down.
He claimed for accommodation for 10 days in July 2020.
A spokesman for Mr Mackay said at the time that the expenditure "complies with Scottish Parliament allowance rules" and "covered the requirements of terminating the accommodation tenancy".