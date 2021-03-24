Scotland election 2021: Who should I vote for? Compare party policies
- Published
Political parties in Scotland have begun their campaigns ahead of the election on 6 May.
To help you decide who you might vote for, use this policy guide to compare where the parties stand on the key issues.
What are the parties promising you?
Select an issue and a party to see their policies
Covid-19
Including future containment measures, the rollout of vaccines, and recovery.
Independence
Including the state of the union, devolution, and a future referendum on independence.
Economy
Covering overall infrastructure investment, employment levels, business taxes, industry support and research and development.
Education
Covering schools, universities and early years, funding, salaries, testing, exams, and university tuition fees.
NHS and care
Covering hospitals, GPs, dentists, funding, staffing, waiting times, mental health and social care.
EU relations
Including trade and our future relationship with Europe.
Environment
Covering climate change, emissions targets, renewable energy, plastic use, recycling, energy efficiency and air pollution.
Work and benefits
Including minimum wages, zero-hours contracts, benefits, childcare, pensions, poverty, and food banks.
Housing
Including house building, home ownership, social housing, homelessness and tenants' rights.
Transport
Covering rail ownership and franchising, bus services, and road upgrades.
Crime
Including police and prisons, drug policy, preventing crime, sentencing, and youth services.
Scottish National Party
Scottish National Party
Leader
Nicola Sturgeon
Key policies
- Hold a second referendum on Scottish independence
- Build 100,000 new homes by 2032, with at least 70% of these being for social rent
- Launch a National Care Service
- Oppose nuclear weapons
- Provide ScotRail services within the public sector
Covid-19
- Make independence an essential priority for Scotland's recovery from coronavirus
- Ensure Scotland's recovery is made by the people who live here, who care most about Scotland
Independence
- Hold a referendum once the pandemic ends if there is a pro-independence majority at Holyrood
Economy
- Create a £100m Green Jobs Fund
- Bring in a Young Person's Guarantee of the opportunity to study, take up an apprenticeship, a job, work experience or participate in formal volunteering
Education
- Universal free school meals for primary school children
- Maintain free university tuition at Scottish universities
- Invest £750m to tackle the attainment gap between pupils from the least and most wealthy backgrounds
- Give schools more freedom over the curriculum, funding and staffing
- Expand childcare to 30 hours per week for all three and four-year-olds and vulnerable two-year-olds - saving families over £4,500 per child each year
- A fifth of students entering university to be from the 20% most deprived areas in Scotland by 2030
NHS and care
- Keep Scotland's NHS in public hands
- Lobby the UK government to introduce a supervised drug consumption facility in Scotland
- Review adult social care to pave the way for a new National Care Service
EU relations
- Support an independent Scotland rejoining the EU
- Work to protect the interests of EU and EEA citizens in Scotland
- Use Scotland's innovation and investment hubs to support trade, investment, innovation and intergovernmental relations
- Double the number of Scottish Development International staff working across Europe to support investment and trade opportunities
Environment
- Net-zero emissions of all greenhouse gases by 2045
- Aim to plant 30 million trees annually in Scotland by 2025
- All new homes to use renewable or low carbon heat from 2024
- Equivalent of 50% of Scotland's heat, transport and electricity consumption to be supplied from renewable sources by 2030
- Phase out the need for petrol and diesel cars and vans by 2032
Work and benefits
- Promote fair work and pay including plans to increase the number of people paid the Living Wage
- Support those affected by redundancy through the Partnership Action for Continuing Employment (PACE)
- The statutory living wage to rise to at least the level of the real living wage
- Increase shared parental leave from 52 to 64 weeks, with the additional 12 weeks to be the minimum taken by the father
- Make the minimum wage for 16 to 24-year-olds the same as for over 25s, and ban unpaid trial shifts
- Campaign for the Waspi women (Women Against State Pension Inequality)
Housing
- Build 100,000 new homes by 2032, with at least 70% of these being for social rent
- £25m over three years to build new, affordable homes in rural Scotland
- Tackle high rents in the private sector and supporting fair, accessible private and social rental sectors
- Help first-time buyers get on the property ladder by lending them a portion of their deposit
- Eradicate rough sleeping in Scotland, backed by a £50m fund
Transport
- Provide ScotRail services within the public sector
- Extend free bus travel to under 22s
- £100 million designated for active travel in 2021-22
- £35m increase in future transport budget to invest in low carbon transport initiatives
Crime
- Ensure Police Scotland has the resources it needs
- Protect the police revenue budget in real terms for the entirety of the next parliament
- Strengthen police service with extra officers, to help reduce crime to a 41-year low
- Ensure that the police also have more specialists, such as experts in cyber-crime and counter-fraud
- Support the rehabilitation of offenders and reduce reoffending by improving community-based alternatives to short-term prison sentences
Scottish Conservatives
Scottish Conservatives
Leader
Douglas Ross
Key policies
- End division and rebuild the country from the pandemic
- Oppose another referendum on Scottish independence
Covid-19
- A full route map for ending the second lockdown and lifting restrictions generally
- Invest £120m into a catch-up premium for every Scottish school pupil
Independence
- Oppose a second referendum on independence
- Give the Scottish Parliament the tools it needs to properly scrutinise government
- Bring forward proposals to allow voters to recall MSPs in exceptional circumstances
Economy
- Set up a network of Job Security Councils
- Fund for full fibre broadband to every home by 2027
- Oppose tax rises that will damage growth
- Sector deal for the North Sea oil and gas industry to help as the UK moves to a net zero economy
- Scrap parking charges to encourage local shopping
Education
- Restore teacher numbers by investing £550m to recruit 3,000 teachers over the next parliament
- Allow every primary school child to access a free school lunch and breakfast
- Wraparound childcare for families with children in P1-P3
- Introduce a national tutoring programme to give extra support to pupils who have fallen behind their peers during the pandemic
- Commit to no pupil going to a school in ‘bad' or ‘poor' condition by the end of the next parliament
- Establish an independent school and education inspector that would report on the performance of the education system
NHS and care
- Increase the share of NHS funding going to GPs
- Greater focus on early intervention by encouraging sports participation and a healthy lifestyle
- Promote good mental health in Scottish schools
EU relations
- Create a "global Britain" now that the country has left the EU
Environment
- Net-zero emissions by 2045, and use the UN climate change summit in Glasgow in 2021 to ask others to match that ambition
- Funding boosts to the Scottish government as a result of funding in England to improve the energy efficiency of homes, schools, and hospitals
- Ban the export of plastic waste to developing countries and make producers responsible for the full cost of dealing with the waste they produce
- Support Scotland's agricultural communities to farm sustainably
- Support Scottish fishermen
Work and benefits
- A £500 "Retrain to Rebuild" grant to be available for people to learn new skills
- Improve funded childcare to help tackle the gender employment gap
Housing
- End homelessness in Scotland by 2026
- Funding passed to Scottish government as a result of plans for other parts of UK to fund environmental upgrades to homes, such as grants for improving boilers and insulation
- A new mortgage with long-term fixed rates only requiring a 5% deposit to help renters buy their first homes
Transport
- Rebuild local railways
- Invest in major roads, including expanding the M8 to six lanes
Crime
- Bring in a victims' law to put the justice system on the side of victims of crime
- Repeal the Hate Crime Bill
- End the not proven verdict
- Introduce whole-life sentences and end the presumption against short sentences
Scottish Labour
Scottish Labour
Leader
Anas Sarwar
Key policies
- Unite behind a National Plan for Recovery
Covid-19
- Delivering a national plan for recovery that has five key themes: jobs recovery, NHS recovery, education recovery, community recovery and climate recovery
Independence
- Heal divisions within Scotland by focusing on what unites and not what divides
- The priority for the next parliament needs to be devoting its entire energy and resources on Covid recovery, not old arguments on the constitution
- UK-wide constitutional commission to consider how power, wealth and opportunity can be devolved to the most local level
Economy
- Deliver an economic recovery plan to restore and grow Scotland's economy, with workers and businesses at the centre
- Guarantee job or training opportunities following the pandemic by investing in a National Training Fund and investing in Scotland's infrastructure including housing, transport and energy
- Boost economic growth by repurposing Scottish Enterprise as a business recovery agency focussing on a restart fund and transition fund to support small businesses and sectors to flourish after restrictions ease
- Specific programmes aimed at regenerating the high street as part of local and wider economic growth
Education
- Deliver an Education Comeback Plan, including a personal tutoring programme for all ages and all pupils
- A resit guarantee for pupils affected by the pandemic, with the offer of a free college place to take national qualifications
- A guaranteed completion opportunity for probationary teachers to ensure that they can gain registration and help to refresh the workforce
- Implement a minimum student income
- A summer comeback programme focusing on sport, outdoor activities, mental health and wellbeing
NHS and care
- An NHS recovery plan that gets services back on track and prioritises cancer treatment and care
- Invest in mental health services to improve support, end rejected referrals, and support good mental health in the workplace
- Create a national care service to transform social care
- A real pay rise for NHS staff and raising social carers' pay to £15 an hour, with an immediate rise to £12
EU relations
Environment
- Invest in energy efficiency measures for homes across Scotland
- Create a national energy company to direct and invest in the growth of domestic green energy including skills and manufacturing supply chains
- A Just Transition focused on developing the skills needed in a green recovery and protecting jobs and communities impacted by the transition to net zero
- Develop a coherent biodiversity action plan for post-2020 for land, air and sea
Work and benefits
- Use business support and procurement powers to ensure newly created jobs deliver fair work principles by putting an end to insecure work, fully recognising trade unions and raising salaries to the Real Living Wage
- Embed dignity and respect into social security, doubling the Scottish Child Payment to tackle child poverty and help thousands of families with the cost of living
- Create a high quality and affordable early learning and childcare service which has wrap-around flexibility that families need built into it
Housing
- Regulation of the private rented sector to make renting fair for everyone
- A shift to publicly led development of housing
- A significant increase in the number of social homes being built across Scotland to end the housing crisis
Transport
- Place railways back into public control
- Give councils authority to directly run local bus services
- Extend free bus travel to under 25s
Crime
- Restore the connections between the police force and local communities and end further centralisation
- Support diversion policies that prevent vulnerable drug users being exposed to unnecessary court action
Scottish Greens
Scottish Greens
Leaders
Patrick Harvie
Lorna Slater
Key policies
- A fair and green recovery from the pandemic
- Tackle the climate emergency with direct investment in transport, warm homes and renewable energy
- Re-join the European Union as an independent country
Covid-19
- Support an elimination strategy, as pursued by countries such as New Zealand
- More ambition on testing and support to self-isolate
- Give workplaces the support of a robust testing regime so the virus won't spread as restrictions are eased
Independence
- Support a referendum on Scottish independence in the next parliamentary term
- Encourage further devolution of powers from Westminster to Holyrood such as energy and employment laws
Economy
- Invest in a green economic recovery to create over 100,000 jobs in low-carbon industries - including in renewable energy, public transport retrofitting homes, forestry expansion and decommissioning North Sea oil
- An expanded Jobs Guarantee
- Phase in a four-day working week
- Millionaire tax on the wealthiest 1%, a land value tax, and limit pay inequality
Education
- Recruit more teachers and support them to teach
- Move school starting age to seven and introduce a play-based kindergarten stage for ages three to six
- More support for additional needs and mental health
- Ensure funding parity for college and university students
NHS and care
- Support a properly funded and publicly-owned NHS Scotland
- Treat drug use as a health issue, not a crime
- A national care service built on human rights
EU relations
- Support an independent Scotland rejoining the EU
- Establish low carbon transport connections with Europe
- Keep pace with EU environmental regulations and those which protect human health, animal welfare, data and workers' rights
- Allow Scotland to become a strong global actor on issues such as human rights, democracy and conflict resolution
Environment
- Invest massively in renewable energy, including wind and tidal power
- Make homes more energy efficient and expand district heating
- Phase out North Sea oil and gas extraction in line with international best practice, with a just transition for Mossmorran and Grangemouth
- Ban grouse shooting and extend land reform to create new opportunities for urban and rural communities
- Invest in recovering nature, including reforesting Scotland to the European average
Work and benefits
- Tackle pay inequality with gender budgeting and empowered trade unions
- Double the Scottish Child Payment
- Ensure devolved benefits increase annually, with a long-term aim to bring in a universal basic income
- Fight poverty and wealth inequality – with a £10 minimum wage and a wealth tax on the wealthiest 1%
Housing
- Home upgrades to ensure warm and green homes for all
- Build a minimum of 35,000 homes for social rent by 2026
- A new deal for tenants including rent controls
- More social rented homes, fairer rents and better quality management in the private rented sector
- Ban winter evictions
Transport
- Build on free bus travel to under-22s, with long-term aim to provide free public transport for all
- £22bn upgrade of Scotland's railways
- Invest in cycling, walking and 15-minute neighbourhoods
Crime
- Zero tolerance against all forms of discrimination
- Treat drug use as a health issue, not a crime
- Make Police Scotland more accountable
Scottish Liberal Democrats
Scottish Liberal Democrats
Leader
Willie Rennie
Key policies
- Put recovery first from the pandemic
- An Education Bounce Back plan
- Train more mental health specialists for community centres, hospitals, workplaces and schools
- Tackle the climate emergency with a green jobs revolution in clean-tech and green energy
- Oppose a second independence referendum, given there's a pandemic
Covid-19
- Education at the heart of the recovery from Covid
- Create an industrial partnership for economic recovery
- A step change in social care services
- A public inquiry to learn the lessons of the pandemic for the future
Independence
- Oppose independence and a second referendum
- Reform the UK to a federal future, defend devolution and give communities a bigger say
- Proportional representation, a written constitution, replacing the House of Lords and decentralising power in Scotland
Economy
- A big focus on small businesses to help them grow
- Create more jobs in clean-tech and green energy
- Reform business rates to take the burden off high street retailers and allow them to compete with online retailers
- Prioritise investment in catch-up zones to ensure that everyone has access to the superfast broadband and mobile phone signals they need
Education
- An Education Bounce Back plan to make every hour spent in school count for more
- More in-class support for children who need it
- Put serving teachers at the heart of the SQA and Education Scotland
- Make education truly play-based until the age of seven, raising the starting age for formal schooling
- Continue to expand nursery education giving parents flexibility and choice
- Improve teachers' workloads and conditions, in order to recruit and retain passionate teachers
- A job guarantee for every qualified teacher to help cut class sizes
NHS and care
- Train more mental health specialists for community centres, hospitals and schools
- Make more health treatment and diagnosis available locally
- A decent pay rise for NHS staff, and fair work conditions across the entire social care sector
- Treat drug misuse with compassion and treatment rather than prosecution
- Do more to promote preventative health
EU relations
- Keep strong links with Europe to protect trade and jobs
Environment
- Help every household install energy saving technology and zero emission heating
- Help nature to tackle climate change with restored woodland and peatlands
- Declare a nature emergency
- New national parks
- Cut out single use plastics
Work and benefits
- A job guarantee for young people to avoid a generation of unemployment
- New retraining support for people who need it
- Develop a system of universal basic income to provide a safety net
Housing
- Build at least the 37,100 new homes for social rent recommended by Shelter
- A plan to end homelessness in Scotland with Housing First and rapid rehousing approaches
- Make sure new housing is built to a high environmental standard
Transport
- Help the switch to electric vehicles with a network of well-maintained public charging points
- Powerful regional transport partnerships to take control of bus services to allow proper integrated transport
- A Scotland-wide smart card system for all forms of transport
- Reopen new railway lines and build better cycle ways as an alternative to car use
Crime
- A commission to look into violence against women and girls
- Stronger action to stop reoffending and cut crime
- New measures to give confidence to victims of crime
This guide is a concise summary of the main policies being put forward by each party.
The policy areas featured in the guide were selected using polling data on what the public consider to be the most important issues facing the country.
While some issues such as health and education are the responsibility of the Scottish Parliament, others such as foreign policy and Brexit are decided at the UK parliament at Westminster. You can read more about how devolution works here.
More information on how the issues and parties were selected is in our methodology.
You can also see a full list of parties standing at the general election here.