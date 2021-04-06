Scottish Parliament election 2021: Central Scotland regional candidates
- Published
Find out who's standing as a regional list candidate in the Scottish Parliament elections in Central Scotland using the list below.
Or use the postcode search box to find out who's standing in your constituency seat.
Parties are listed in alphabetical order while the candidates are in the order they appear on the list for each party. If see a mistake in the listings below, please let us know.
Abolish the Scottish Parliament
John Mortimer
Lee McLauchlan
Alba
Tasmina Ahmed-Sheikh
Lynne Anderson
Jim Walker
Margaret Lynch
All For Unity
Mary Devlin
Jonathan Stanley
Matt Alexander
Sandra Hill
Billy Ross
Sandy Smart
Lachlan MacNeil
Freedom Alliance
Dave Frankland
Claire McClaren
John Irvine
Louise Bannigan
Di Meechan
Colin McMillan
Independent Green Voice
John Robertson
Reform UK
Alan Melville
Hugh Skinner
Alexander MacGregor
Ann Murray
Scottish Conservatives
Stephen Kerr
Graham Simpson
Meghan Gallacher
Haroun Malik
Neil Benny
Ross Lambie
Nathan Wilson
Gordon Macdonald
Bryan Flannagan
Scottish Family Party
Leo Lanahan
Josh McGrory
Helen MacEachen
Christine MacIver
Christopher Hendry
Scottish Greens
Gillian Mackay
Rosemary McGowan
Clare Williams
Tom McLaughlin
Patrick McAleer
Kyle Davidson
James Stuart Duffin
Scottish Labour
Richard Leonard
Monica Lennon
Mark Griffin
Monique McAdams
Chris Costello
Michael McPake
Allyson Black
Martine Nolan
Scottish Liberal Democrats
Paul McGarry
Mark McGeever
Dawn Allan
Sir Graham Watson
Ewan McRobert
Karen Utting
Austin Reid
Scottish Libertarian Party
Mark Meechan
Katrina Angus
Scottish National Party
Danish Ashraf
Christina McKelvie
Neil Gray
Michelle Thomson
Fulton MacGregor
Stephanie Callaghan
Grant Ferguson
Iain Sinclair
Paul Welsh
Josh Wilson
Cameron McManus
UKIP
Neil Wilson
Yvonne Mackay
Steven Unwin
George Cowan
Independent
Paddy Hogg