MP Kenny MacAskill quits SNP for new Alba Party
- Published
The MP Kenny MacAskill has announced he is quitting the SNP to stand for Alex Salmond's new party at the Holyrood election.
The former Scottish justice secretary said the Alba Party, that launched on Friday, would help achieve independence.
The SNP have called for a by-election in response, and described his departure as "somewhat of a relief".
Mr MacAskill is the most high-profile SNP name to defect to the new party.
The news will not come as a surprise to many as the East Lothian MP has long been a close ally of Mr Salmond and has been critical of the SNP's leadership.
The SNP's Westminster leader Ian Blackford said: "He has been an increasing embarrassment to many in the SNP and his departure is somewhat of a relief.
"That he is joining a party with serious questions to answer about its leader's suitability for public office is no surprise.
"He should now resign his seat in the House of Commons to let a by-election take place immediately so the people of East Lothian can elect a new MP who will focus on their interests, rather than self-interest."
Lib Dem MP Alistair Carmichael added: "Kenny MacAskill wants to go from being the SNP MP for East Lothian, to the Alba party MSP for Lothians. I will be interested to see how he pursues this role from his home in Banffshire."
- BASICS: A really simple guide to the election
- POLICIES: Who should I vote for?
- POLLS: 'Intense battle' for every vote
- PODLITICAL: Updates from the campaign