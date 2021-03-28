Neale Hanvey defects from SNP to new Alba Party
- Published
MP Neale Hanvey has become the second MP to defect from the SNP to join Alex Salmond's new pro-independence party.
The MP for Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath said the Alba Party provided "a tonic for our movement".
On Saturday, former justice secretary Kenny MacAskill announced he would also stand as a candidate for Alba.
Alex Salmond launched the Alba Party on Friday with the aim of building "a supermajority for independence" at Holyrood after the election in May.
Mr Hanvey said: "Like so many, I have been angered by our powerlessness in the face of Brexit and share the frustration of many who feel the aspirations of the independence movement are being ignored.
"The Alba Party provide a tonic for our movement with an unashamedly optimistic vision for Scotland's impending transition to an independent European nation."
He added: "The Alba party's growing membership will shape our policy priorities in the coming week. The people of Scotland will always be my priority so it's a very real honour to be standing for Alba and an independence supermajority."
Alba now has more MPs than Scottish Labour who only have Edinburgh South MP Ian Murray.
In February, Mr Hanvey was sacked from his frontbench role as vaccines spokesman at Westminster.
And in 2019 he was was suspended by the SNP for using anti-Semitic language on social media.
He apologised for any offence caused in the days following his suspension.
Scottish Labour's campaign co-chairman Neil Bibby said: "The defection of the controversial Neale Hanvey to the Alba Party reveals the utter disarray that the SNP is in. Scotland deserves so much better than this politics of grudge, personality and ego.
"Neale Hanvey and Kenny MacAskill must both stand down and give their constituents the chance to elect politicians more interested in guaranteeing Scotland's recovery than endlessly refighting yesterday's war."
Scottish Liberal Democrat campaign chairman Alistair Carmichael MP said: "Like paint chipping off an old and decaying wall, Neale Hanvey's defection is the latest episode in the Nationalists' bitter, twisted and divided civil war."
The Alba Party will only be standing candidates in the regional lists in an attempt to boost pro-independence numbers at Holyrood.