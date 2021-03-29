Holyrood 2021: Scottish leaders go head-to-head in first TV debate
Scotland's political leaders are to face each other in the first TV debate of the Holyrood election campaign.
The SNP's Nicola Sturgeon, Tory Douglas Ross, Labour's Anas Sarwar, Green Lorna Slater and Lib Dem Willie Rennie will all take part in the BBC programme.
They will seek to set out their key policy pledges and arguments ahead of the Scottish Parliament vote on 6 May.
The event will be moderated by the BBC's Scotland Editor Sarah Smith and broadcast live on BBC One Scotland.
A further debate is to take place towards the end of the campaign.
The questions will come from audience members who represent a range of different political opinions and demographics. However, because of Covid-19 restrictions the audience will attend virtually.
Ms Sturgeon set out the core principles of the SNP's platform in a campaign conference speech on Monday, saying the poll on 6 May was "perhaps the most important election in our country's history".
The first minister said she could provide "strong, experienced leadership that the country needs at this time of crisis".
And she said independence was central to her plans to rebuild Scotland post-pandemic, saying: "Independence is not a distraction from recovery, it is essential to ensure a recovery that is made here in Scotland and based on the values the majority of us subscribe to."
'Positive plan'
The Scottish Conservatives, meanwhile, are putting opposition to independence at the heart of their campaign, saying that a new referendum would jeopardise the recovery from Covid-19.
Leader Douglas Ross said his party would set out a "positive plan for Scotland's recovery" - including the recruitment of more teachers and investment in infrastructure and economic growth - but said none of it could happen if the country was gripped by a fresh constitutional debate.
He said: "I do not want to go through the division of another referendum at any time, but it is even more important now that we do not make the current economic crisis worse by manufacturing a political crisis."
Scottish Labour launched its campaign on Monday, with new leader Anas Sarwar saying the next term of parliament should be focused on recovery - with the health services first in line.
Mr Sarwar unveiled plans for "life-saving" mental health workers in every GP practice in Scotland.
He said: "We can't come through the collective trauma of Covid and go back to a system which fails people in need of life-saving mental health support. This election must be about delivering a national recovery plan that at its heart is about restoring our NHS."
The Scottish Greens are basing their campaign on support for independence and a "green recovery from the pandemic".
Ms Slater has said the party's manifesto will include plans for £7.5bn of investment in public transport, warm homes and renewable energy, creating 100,000 jobs.
And the Scottish Lib Dems say they would "put recovery first", arguing there should not be a fresh referendum "in the wake of a terrible pandemic".
Mr Rennie said his plans included "cutting waits for mental health, delivering a bounce back plan for education, more jobs and action on the climate".
How to watch the debate
- The programme will be on BBC One Scotland, starting at 19:50
- It can also be viewed on the BBC's News Channel
- Full live coverage, plus analysis, will be available on the BBC Scotland news website
- The debate will run for an hour and 10 minutes
SCOTLAND'S ELECTION: THE BASICS
What elections are happening? On 6 May, people across Scotland will vote to elect 129 Members of the Scottish Parliament (MSPs). The party that wins the most seats will form the Scottish government. Find out more here.
What powers does the Scottish Parliament have? MSPs pass laws on most aspects of day-to-day life in Scotland, such as health, education and transport. They also have control over some taxes and welfare benefits. Defence, foreign policy and immigration are decided by the UK Parliament.
How do I vote? Anyone who lives in Scotland and is registered to vote is eligible, so long as they are aged 16 or over on the day of the election. You can register to vote online.