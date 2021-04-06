BBC News

Scottish Parliament election 2021: North East Scotland regional candidates

Find out who's standing as a regional list candidate in the Scottish Parliament elections in North East Scotland using the list below.

Or use the postcode search box to find out who's standing in your constituency seat.

Parties are listed in alphabetical order while the candidates are in the order they appear on the list for each party. If see a mistake in the listings below, please let us know.

Abolish the Scottish Parliament Party

Callum Buchanan

Alba

Alex Salmond

Heather McLean

Brian Topping

Dot Jessiman

All For Unity

Arthur Keith

Scott Fenwick

Bobby Ferguson

Danielle Millar

Richard Kelbie

Ben Stones

John McPhee

Freedom Alliance

Kirsty Miller

Jason Duncan

Diane Mathieson

Sadie Cubitt

Independent Green Voice

Richard Tallach

Reform UK

John Cox

James Whitelaw

Greig Mair

Samantha Evans

Carol MacDonald

Renew

Colin McFadyen

Restore Scotland

David McHutchon

Ewan Gurr

Scottish Conservatives

Liam Kerr

Alexander Burnett

Douglas Lumsden

Maurice Golden

Tess White

Gillian Tebberen

Stewart Whyte

Mark Findlater

Harriet Cross

Philip Scott

Mason Mcllreavy

Alan Fakley

Scottish Family Party

David Bestwick

John Donaldson

William Strachan

George Arthur

Shehla Arthur

Scottish Greens

Maggie Chapman

Guy Ingerson

Rachel Shanks

Lewis Leòdhas

Sylvia Hardie

Peter Kennedy

Bradley Booth

Scottish Labour

Michael Marra

Mercedes Villalba

Barry Black

Lynn Thomson

Richard McCready

Georgia Strachan

Kamaal Bola

Heather Herbert

Owen Wright

Scottish Liberal Democrats

Rosemary Bruce

John Waddell

Ben Lawrie

Ian Yuill

Conrad Wood

Isobel Davidson

Alison Simpson

Michael Crichton

Scottish Libertarian Party

Bryce Hope

Scottish National Party

Fatima Joji

Christian Allard

Fergus Mutch

William Duff

Nadia El-Nakla

John Cooke

Lynne Short

Gillian Al-Samarai

Joshua Mennie

UKIP

Duncan Odgers

David Mackay

William Morren

Gerald Haddrell

Albert Emery

Kathleen Rowham

Independent

Geoffrey Farquharson

Independent

Laura Marshall