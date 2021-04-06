BBC News

Scottish Parliament election 2021: South Scotland regional candidates

Published

Find out who's standing as a regional list candidate in the Scottish Parliament elections in South Scotland using the list below.

Or use the postcode search box to find out who's standing in your constituency seat.

A modern browser with JavaScript and a stable internet connection is required to view this interactive. More information about these elections

Note: This lookup covers national elections in Scotland and Wales, as well as council and mayoral elections in England and Police and Crime Commissioner elections in England and Wales. There may be parish council elections or council by-elections where you are. Check your local council website for full details. Last updated: April 6, 2021, 07:59 GMT

Parties are listed in alphabetical order while the candidates are in the order they appear on the list for each party. If see a mistake in the listings below, please let us know.

Abolish the Scottish Parliament Party

John Ferguson

Simon Bellord

Alba

Cynthia Guthrie

Corri Wilson

Suzanne Blackley

Laurie Flynn

All For Unity

George Galloway

Jamie Blackett

Bruce Halliday

Jim Grindlay

Kirsteen Michell

Elspeth Grindlay

Malcolm MacDonald

Freedom Alliance

Mandy Blackman

Amanda McConechy

Gillian Jamieson

Joy Rivett-Gill

Independent Green Voice

Maxwell Dunbar

Reform UK

Michelle Ballantyne

David Kirkwood

James Corbett

William Luke

Scotia Future

Chic Brodie

Scottish Conservatives

Oliver Mundell

Rachael Hamilton

Craig Hoy

Brian Whittle

Sharon Dowey

Shona Haslam

Finlay Carson

Scott Hamilton

Alex Allison

Eric Holford

Alexandra Herdman

John Denerley

Scottish Family Party

Charles McEwan

Dorothy Yost

Sophie Hendry

Theresa Gavin

Elizabeth Fabisiak

Scottish Greens

Laura Moodie

Barbra Harvie

Dominic Ashmole

Katherine Malone

Charles Strang

Ciara Campbell

Peter Barlow

James Puchowski

Tristan Gray

Scottish Labour

Colin Smyth

Carol Mochan

Martin Whitfield

Claudia Beamish

Kevin McGregor

Katherine Sangster

Ian Davidson

Scottish Liberal Democrats

Catriona Bhatia

Jenny Marr

Richard Brodie

Adrian May

Euan Davidson

Amanda Kubie

Kirsten Herbst-Gray

Scottish Libertarian Party

Stef Johnstone

Scottish National Party

Emma Harper

Joan McAlpine

Paul Wheelhouse

Màiri McAllan

Richard Walker

Heather Anderson

Siobhian Brown

Stacy Bradley

Paul McLennan

Ali Salamati

Stephen Thompson

Laura Brennan-Whitefield

UKIP

Richard Elvin

Julia Searle

Patricia Mountain

Patricia Bryant

Nick Hollis

David Blaymires

Vanguard Party

Michael Banks