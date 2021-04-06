Scottish Parliament election 2021: South Scotland regional candidates
Find out who's standing as a regional list candidate in the Scottish Parliament elections in South Scotland using the list below.
Or use the postcode search box to find out who's standing in your constituency seat.
Parties are listed in alphabetical order while the candidates are in the order they appear on the list for each party. If see a mistake in the listings below, please let us know.
Abolish the Scottish Parliament Party
John Ferguson
Simon Bellord
Alba
Cynthia Guthrie
Corri Wilson
Suzanne Blackley
Laurie Flynn
All For Unity
George Galloway
Jamie Blackett
Bruce Halliday
Jim Grindlay
Kirsteen Michell
Elspeth Grindlay
Malcolm MacDonald
Freedom Alliance
Mandy Blackman
Amanda McConechy
Gillian Jamieson
Joy Rivett-Gill
Independent Green Voice
Maxwell Dunbar
Reform UK
Michelle Ballantyne
David Kirkwood
James Corbett
William Luke
Scotia Future
Chic Brodie
Scottish Conservatives
Oliver Mundell
Rachael Hamilton
Craig Hoy
Brian Whittle
Sharon Dowey
Shona Haslam
Finlay Carson
Scott Hamilton
Alex Allison
Eric Holford
Alexandra Herdman
John Denerley
Scottish Family Party
Charles McEwan
Dorothy Yost
Sophie Hendry
Theresa Gavin
Elizabeth Fabisiak
Scottish Greens
Laura Moodie
Barbra Harvie
Dominic Ashmole
Katherine Malone
Charles Strang
Ciara Campbell
Peter Barlow
James Puchowski
Tristan Gray
Scottish Labour
Colin Smyth
Carol Mochan
Martin Whitfield
Claudia Beamish
Kevin McGregor
Katherine Sangster
Ian Davidson
Scottish Liberal Democrats
Catriona Bhatia
Jenny Marr
Richard Brodie
Adrian May
Euan Davidson
Amanda Kubie
Kirsten Herbst-Gray
Scottish Libertarian Party
Stef Johnstone
Scottish National Party
Emma Harper
Joan McAlpine
Paul Wheelhouse
Màiri McAllan
Richard Walker
Heather Anderson
Siobhian Brown
Stacy Bradley
Paul McLennan
Ali Salamati
Stephen Thompson
Laura Brennan-Whitefield
UKIP
Richard Elvin
Julia Searle
Patricia Mountain
Patricia Bryant
Nick Hollis
David Blaymires
Vanguard Party
Michael Banks