Scottish Parliament election 2021: Mid Scotland and Fife regional candidates
- Published
Find out who's standing as a regional list candidate in the Scottish Parliament elections in Mid Scotland and Fife using the list below.
Or use the postcode search box to find out who's standing in your constituency seat.
Parties are listed in alphabetical order while the candidates are in the order they appear on the list for each party. If see a mistake in the listings below, please let us know
Abolish the Scottish Parliament
Ian Mann
John Duff
Alba
Eva Comrie
Neale Hanvey
James Eadie
Stephanie Reilly
All for Unity
Linda Holt
Imam Manzoor Khan
Brian Henderson
Ian Stewart
James Glen
Graham Dawson
Michael Saint
Freedom Alliance
Lisa Brackenridge
Eren Sinclair
Stuart Cairns
Kathleen Elliot
Reform UK
Kenneth Morton
Victoria McCann
George Inglis
Alexander Black
Guy Addison
Karen Morton
Scottish Conservatives
Murdo Fraser
Liz Smith
Dean Lockhart
Alexander Stewart
Roz McCall
Angus Forbes
Rhona Metcalfe
Darren Watt
Moira Benny
Kathleen Leslie
David Macphee
Scottish Family
Donald Marshall
Stephen Saunders
Davina Saunders
Anil Alexander
George Carratt
Linda Mair
Paul Lynch
Scottish Greens
Mark Ruskell
Mags Hall
Marion Robertson
Fiona McOwan
Scott Rutherford
Jeroen van Leeuwen
Elspeth MacLachlan
Paul Vallot
Amy Smith
Craig McCutcheon
Scottish Labour
Claire Baker
Alex Rowley
Julie MacDougall
Craig Miller
Chris Kane
Ryan Smart
Ewan Dillon
Scottish Liberal Democrats
Willie Rennie
Peter Barrett
Aude Boubaker-Calder
Julia Brown
Jane Ann Liston
Fayzan Rehman
Aisha Mir
Scottish Libertarian
Calum Paul
George Morton
Scottish National Party
Stefan Hoggan-Radu
John Swinney
Keith Brown
Annabelle Ewing
Jim Fairlie
David Torrance
Ross Cunningham
Fiona Sarwar
Moraig Henderson
Lee Robb
Rosemary Hunter
Scottish Renew
Bruce Henderson
Stefan Diesing
UKIP
Lynda Davis
Douglas Watters
George Cormack
Edward McNally
Individual regional candidate
Mercy Kamanja
Individual regional candidate
Martin Keatings