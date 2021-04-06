BBC News

Scottish Parliament election 2021: West Scotland regional candidates

Find out who's standing as a regional list candidate in the Scottish Parliament elections in West Scotland using the list below.

Or use the postcode search box to find out who's standing in your constituency seat.

Abolish the Scottish Parliament

Robert Watson

Alba

Chris McEleny

Caroline McAllister

Ellen McMaster

Delia Henry

All for Unity

David Griffiths

Catherine McCall

Paul McLafferty

Senol Jason Ali

Calum Robertson

Rhona Cameron

Robert Aikman

Freedom Alliance

Jill McGowan

Maria Smith

Grant Stirling

Mark Turnbull

Independent Green Voice

Ian Inkster

Reform UK

John McCallum

Wayne Darnell

Peter Sievwright

Martyn Greene

Scotia Future

Andy Doig

Scottish Conservatives

Jackson Carlaw

Russell Findlay

Jamie Greene

Pam Gosal

Julie Pirone

Andrew Polson

Derek Stillie

Maurice Corry

Caroline Hollins

David Rocks

Scottish Family

Liam McKechnie

Martin Llewellyn Bell

Matthew Lynch

Mary Toal

Cecilia Tortolano

Scottish Greens

Ross Greer

Carolynn Scrimgeour

Scott Bevan

Erin Crawley

Ross Collins

Emma Sheppard

Charley O'Hear

Scottish Labour

Jackie Baillie

Neil Bibby

Katy Clark

Paul O'Kane

Johanna Baxter

Matt Kerr

Francesca Brennan

Douglas McAllister

Katie Pragnell

Gurpreet Singh Johal

Edward Grady

Nairn McDonald

Scottish Liberal Democrats

Katy Gordon

Jacci Stoyle

Susan Murray

Ross Stalker

Rod Ackland

Eileen McCartin

Ruby Kirkwood

Scottish Libertarian

Jonathan Rainey

Scottish National Party

Michelle Campbell

Stuart McMillan

Kenneth Gibson

Rona Mackay

Colm Merrick

Lorna Douglas

Annette Ireland

Debra Torrance

Gavin Lundy

Jonathan McColl

Daniel Kennedy

Scottish Renew

Peter Morton

Scottish Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition

Jim Halfpenny

Lynda McEwan

Ian Kerr

UKIP

Janice MacKay

Eunice Normansell

Robert Hill

Sharon Boyle

Ian Emery

Individual regional candidate

Maurice Campbell

Individual regional candidate

James Morrison