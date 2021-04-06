Scottish Parliament election 2021: West Scotland regional candidates
Find out who's standing as a regional list candidate in the Scottish Parliament elections in West Scotland using the list below.
Or use the postcode search box to find out who's standing in your constituency seat.
Parties are listed in alphabetical order while the candidates are in the order they appear on the list for each party. If see a mistake in the listings below, please let us know
Abolish the Scottish Parliament
Robert Watson
Alba
Chris McEleny
Caroline McAllister
Ellen McMaster
Delia Henry
All for Unity
David Griffiths
Catherine McCall
Paul McLafferty
Senol Jason Ali
Calum Robertson
Rhona Cameron
Robert Aikman
Freedom Alliance
Jill McGowan
Maria Smith
Grant Stirling
Mark Turnbull
Independent Green Voice
Ian Inkster
Reform UK
John McCallum
Wayne Darnell
Peter Sievwright
Martyn Greene
Scotia Future
Andy Doig
Scottish Conservatives
Jackson Carlaw
Russell Findlay
Jamie Greene
Pam Gosal
Julie Pirone
Andrew Polson
Derek Stillie
Maurice Corry
Caroline Hollins
David Rocks
Scottish Family
Liam McKechnie
Martin Llewellyn Bell
Matthew Lynch
Mary Toal
Cecilia Tortolano
Scottish Greens
Ross Greer
Carolynn Scrimgeour
Scott Bevan
Erin Crawley
Ross Collins
Emma Sheppard
Charley O'Hear
Scottish Labour
Jackie Baillie
Neil Bibby
Katy Clark
Paul O'Kane
Johanna Baxter
Matt Kerr
Francesca Brennan
Douglas McAllister
Katie Pragnell
Gurpreet Singh Johal
Edward Grady
Nairn McDonald
Scottish Liberal Democrats
Katy Gordon
Jacci Stoyle
Susan Murray
Ross Stalker
Rod Ackland
Eileen McCartin
Ruby Kirkwood
Scottish Libertarian
Jonathan Rainey
Scottish National Party
Michelle Campbell
Stuart McMillan
Kenneth Gibson
Rona Mackay
Colm Merrick
Lorna Douglas
Annette Ireland
Debra Torrance
Gavin Lundy
Jonathan McColl
Daniel Kennedy
Scottish Renew
Peter Morton
Scottish Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition
Jim Halfpenny
Lynda McEwan
Ian Kerr
UKIP
Janice MacKay
Eunice Normansell
Robert Hill
Sharon Boyle
Ian Emery
Individual regional candidate
Maurice Campbell
Individual regional candidate
James Morrison