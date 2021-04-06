Scottish Parliament election 2021: Lothian regional candidates
Find out who's standing as a regional list candidate in the Scottish Parliament elections in Lothian using the list below.
Or use the postcode search box to find out who's standing in your constituency seat.
Parties are listed in alphabetical order while the candidates are in the order they appear on the list for each party. If see a mistake in the listings below, please let us know
Abolish the Scottish Parliament
John Leckie
David Nichol
Alba
Kenneth MacAskill
Alexander Arthur
Christina Hendry
Irshad Ahmed
All for Unity
Charlotte Morley
Parvinder Singh
Alan Hogg
Andy Macaulay
David Hamilton
Mike Knox
Derek Clark
Animal Welfare
Vivienne Moir
Gavin Ridley
Communist Party of Britain
Matthew Waddell
Freedom Alliance
Jon Pullman
Cara Wase
Patricia McCann
Reform UK
Derek Winton
Mev Brown
Iain Morse
Lesley Macdonald
Scottish Conservatives
Miles Briggs
Sue Webber
Jeremy Balfour
Rebecca Fraser
Malcolm Offord
Scott Douglas
Gordon Lindhurst
Marie-Clair Munro
Graham Hutchison
Iain Whyte
Callum Laidlaw
Charles Kennedy
Scottish Family
Richard Lucas
Philip Holden
Norman Colville
Gareth Kirk
Amy Ireland
Scottish Greens
Alison Johnstone
Lorna Slater
Kate Nevens
Chas Booth
Steve Burgess
Alys Mumford
Emily Frood
Ben Parker
Elaine Taylor
Bill Wilson
Evelyn Weston
Alex Staniforth
Scottish Labour
Daniel Johnson
Sarah Boyack
Foysol Choudhury
Maddy Kirkman
Kirsteen Sullivan
Nick Ward
Frederick Hessler
Stephen Curran
Scottish Liberal Democrats
Alex Cole-Hamilton
Fred Mackintosh
Jill Reilly
Rebecca Bell
Sally Pattle
Fraser Graham
Caron Lindsay
Bruce Wilson
Charles Dundas
Scottish Libertarian
Tam Laird
Cameron Paterson
Scottish National Party
Graham Campbell
Angus Robertson
Fiona Hyslop
Ben Macpherson
Catriona MacDonald
Sarah Masson
Greg McCarra
Alison Dickie
Alex Orr
Andrew Ewen
Rob Connell
Scottish Renew
Heather Astbury
Anna Freemantle-Zee
Scottish Women's Equality
Emma Watt
David Renton
Lucy Hammond
Social Democratic
Alasdair Young
Neil Manson
Lawrence Edwards
UKIP
Donald Mackay
John Mumford
Steve Hollis
Kenneth Lowry
Individual regional candidate
Ashley Graczyk