Scottish Parliament election 2021: Glasgow regional candidates
- Published
Find out who's standing as a regional list candidate in the Scottish Parliament elections in Glasgow using the list below.
Or use the postcode search box to find out who's standing in your constituency seat.
Parties are listed in alphabetical order while the candidates are in the order they appear on the list for each party. If see a mistake in the listings below, please let us know
Abolish the Scottish Parliament
James Dunsmore
Robert Pressley
Alba
Michelle Ferns
Ailsa Gray
Shahid Farooq
Lynn McMahon
All for Unity
Jean Mitchell
Ricky Morton
Christian McNeill
Khaleel Mohammed
Niall Fraser
Chris Creighton
Ian Mullholland
Community Party of Britain
Johnnie Hunter
Freedom Alliance
Carol Dobson
Mary Steven
Diane Hodge
David Mills
Roderick Nicoll
Stephen Lonsdale
Independent Green Voice
Alistair McConnachie
Reform UK
Andrew Macmillan
Jamie-Lee McMillan
Christina Macmillan
Kirsty Macmillan
Ellen Macmillan
Scottish Conservatives
Annie Wells
Sandesh Gulhane
Ade Aibinu
Thomas Kerr
Kyle Thornton
Lynne Nailon
Alix Mathieson
Scottish Family
William Neeson
Joshua Hall
John Laird
David Tortolano
Margaret Paterson
Scottish Greens
Patrick Harvie
Kim Long
Nadia Kanyange
Jon Molyneux
Dan Hutchison
Elaine Gallagher
Emma Cockburn
Anthony Carroll
Blair Anderson
Holly Bruce
Ellie Gomersall
Calum Mcintosh
Scottish Labour
Pauline McNeill
Anas Sarwar
Paul Sweeney
Pam Duncan-Glancy
James Kelly
Eva Murray
Craig Carson
Willie Docherty
Scottish Liberal Democrats
Carole Ford
Andrew Chamberlain
James Speirs
Nicholas Moohan
Sheila Thomson
Mark Simons
Joe McCauley
David McKenzie
Matthew Clark
Scottish Libertarian
Alan Findlay
Cameron Milne
Scottish National Party
Roza Salih
Nicola Sturgeon
Clare Haughey
Ivan McKee
Bill Kidd
Alex Kerr
Suzanne McLaughlin
Kaukab Stewart
Katy Loudon
Christina Cannon
Abdul Bostani
Scottish Renew
Ben Meechan
Andrea Kozlowski
Scottish Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition
Brian Smith
Sinead Daly
Oisin Duncan
Maddie Jamieson
Scottish Women's Equality
Ruth Wilkinson
Suzanne Martin
Esthi Thurston
Anna Nordahl
Social Democratic Party
Anthony McGinley
Robin Dudfield
Robert Malyn
Richard Cameron
The Reclaim Party
Leo Kearse
UKIP
Daryl Gardner
Chris Ho
Amanda Ranaghan
David Hanna
Individual regional candidate
Daniel Donaldson
Individual regional candidate
Craig Ross