Covid in Scotland: 'Stay at home' rule to end on Friday
- Published
Scotland's "stay at home" lockdown order will be lifted on Friday, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has confirmed.
People are being told to "stay local" and remain within their local authority boundaries for the next three weeks.
Hairdressers, barbers, garden centres, click and collect and homeware stores will be allowed to reopen from 5 April.
Ms Sturgeon also confirmed that shops, gyms and some indoor hospitality should reopen from 26 April, when the travel ban within Scotland will be lifted.
Speaking at a coronavirus briefing, the first minister said progress in the vaccination programme had been "better than we could have dared hope for back at the turn of the year".
But she warned that there were "no grounds for complacency".
"In fact, it is really important right now that while the vaccination programme continues to be rolled out, that all of us remain hyper-vigilant in how we're going about our daily lives."
Ms Sturgeon said the stay at home rule would be replaced by a requirement to stay local.
"That means the current travel restrictions, which prevent non-essential travel outside your own local authority area, will remain in place for another three weeks," she said.
The easing of restrictions from Monday will enable barbers, hairdressers, homeware shops and garden centres to reopen. Shops will be allowed to resume click and collect services.
In addition, college students will be able to return to in-person teaching for practical subjects.
It is expected that all school pupils will return full-time after the Easter holidays. Those in secondary schools are currently operating under a blended learning system.