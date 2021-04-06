Salmond wants independence talks in 'week one' of new Holyrood term
Negotiations over Scottish independence should begin in "week one" of the next Holyrood term if there is a pro-independence "supermajority", Alex Salmond has said.
Mr Salmond said the UK government would ignore an SNP victory in the election on 6 May.
But he predicted that its resistance would "crumble" if enough pro-independence MSPs were returned.
He was speaking at the campaign launch of his new Alba Party.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said only a "legal and legitimate" referendum could lead to Scottish independence.
But Mr Salmond - her predecessor as SNP leader and first minister - said the SNP should not "pigeonhole" itself into this position, and that a range of tactics including court action or peaceful protest could be used instead.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has previously refused to give his backing to a new referendum, saying the vote held in 2014 had settled the issue for a generation.
He has also argued that the country's focus should be on recovering from the Covid pandemic rather than the constitution.
Mr Salmond has launched his new party with the aim of building a "supermajority" of pro-independence MSPs at Holyrood alongside the SNP and Greens, with Alba aiming to win seats via the regional list system.
At Holyrood, a supermajority is generally taken to mean two-thirds of MSPs - or 86 seats - with this total being needed to pass certain legislation.
However when pressed on this Mr Salmond said "that is not the definition of supermajority we are using", without offering an alternative figure.
The former first minister said a substantially pro-independence parliament could "issue a clear and unmistakable instruction to the Scottish government to open negotiations with Whitehall on independence".
He said this "should happen in week one" after an election, and that talks could "evolve" to include the use of a formally agreed referendum, another form of plebiscite, legal action, or peaceful demonstrations.
Mr Salmond also said that he would be voting for the SNP in the constituency ballot, but warned that Mr Johnson would "ignore" an SNP victory - adding that "even if he can ignore a party, he cannot ignore a parliament and a nation".
The SNP has set out an 11-point "roadmap" which it wants to pursue towards independence - which Mr Salmond said "may have 10 points too many".
Ms Sturgeon has argued that only a "legal referendum" in the style of the 2014 vote will have the legitimacy to actually deliver independence - and has said she wants the vote to be held in the first half of the five-year Holyrood term.
She said she "could not envisage" working with her predecessor, who has in recent months accused her of breaching the ministerial code and claimed there was a "malicious plot" against him among senior SNP figures.
The SNP leader said Mr Salmond's approach "hinders the cause of independence rather than helps it", and was not "particularly helpful" in winning round a majority of the population.
She added: "We can't bulldoze our way to independence - we have to build support, persuade people, win trust and confidence.
"And when I listen to what is coming out of his new outfit I fear that is more likely to drive the undecided former No voters that we need to attract away from the independence cause rather than to us."
The Scottish Conservatives are opposed to a new independence referendum, arguing that it would put the country's recovery from Covid-19 at risk.
Leader Douglas Ross said: "The last thing Scotland needs is more uncertainty and a new constitutional crisis on top of the health and economic crisis we're facing."
Scottish Labour has also opposed a new referendum in the immediacy, with new leader Anas Sarwar saying Ms Sturgeon has a "blind spot when it comes to the constitution".
He added: "Holding a referendum during the recovery would be irresponsible. This election and the next parliament must be about our national recovery, not going back to the old arguments."
The Lib Dems are also against independence, with leader Willie Rennie saying Scotland "must be utterly focused on recovering" from the pandemic.
However the Scottish Greens are in favour of independence, with co-leader Lorna Slater saying her party "could yet play a crucial role" in securing a majority behind it at Holyrood.
