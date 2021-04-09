Scottish election 2021: Campaigning suspended after death of Duke of Edinburgh
Scotland's political parties have suspended campaigning for the Holyrood election on 6 May following the death of the Duke of Edinburgh.
Buckingham Palace announced shortly after midday that Queen Elizabeth II's husband had "passed away peacefully" at Windsor Castle on Friday morning.
The SNP and the Scottish Conservatives both suspended their campaigns with immediate effect.
Scottish Labour, the Lib Dems and the Greens also paused election activity.
The Alba Party also announced the suspension of campaigning.
Flags outside the Scottish parliament at Holyrood were lowered as a mark of respect.
Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon had been visiting Whitelee Wind Farm in East Renfrewshire on Friday morning before news of Prince Phillip's death was announced.
"As a mark of respect my party, and I think all parties in Scotland, have suspended campaigning over the course of today," said Ms Sturgeon later outside her home in Glasgow.
"I am sure we will come together to consider what any longer-term implications are. I am pretty sure that the Royal Family would not want a democratic campaign to be suspended indefinitely.
"But I think it is right and proper as a mark of respect we all take a step back from campaigning today and remember Prince Philip and have our thoughts, first and foremost, with the Queen and her family."
Scotland's parties were approaching the end of the second full week of campaigning ahead of the election on 6 May, with several scheduled to launch their manifestos next week.
'A time for national mourning'
Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross said his party would suspend campaigning until Monday, 12 April.
"In the middle of a political campaign, this is a reminder of what's most important in life," he said.
"We have lost a tremendous public servant who for decades served his Queen and country. My heartfelt condolences are with Her Majesty and all of the Royal Family.
"This is not the time for political campaigning. It is a time for national mourning.
"Out of respect for Prince Philip, Her Majesty The Queen and all of the Royal Family, we have suspended our campaign until Monday."
Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar said Scotland was mourning the loss of "a dedicated public servant".
"My thoughts are with the entire Royal Family and Her Majesty The Queen, following the death of her beloved husband," he said.
"On behalf of the Scottish Labour Party, I offer our deepest sympathies."
Scottish Liberal Democrats leader Willie Rennie said Prince Philip's death "marks the end of an outstanding life of 99 years and decades of outstanding public service too".
Mr Rennie said both his sons had benefited from the Duke of Edinburgh award scheme, which "enriched the lives of young people which has a worth before any monetary value".
The Scottish Greens said they they recognised the Duke's death "will be felt deeply by some across the country and express our sympathies with his family, who join many others who have lost loved ones in this last year."
Former first minister Alex Salmond, founder of the new Alba party, also sent his condolences to the Queen, adding that "no-one can question" Prince Philip's record of public service.
"The Duke of Edinburgh Awards gave hope and purpose to generations of young people," Mr Salmond said. "On a personal level I found Prince Philip direct and forthright but always welcoming and with a fine, enquiring mind."