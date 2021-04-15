Scottish election 2021: SNP manifesto at-a-glance
- Published
Related Topics
The SNP has unveiled its vision for Scotland ahead of the 6 May Holyrood election.
Below are the main policies from the party's manifesto. The full document can be found here.
Top priorities
- Hold a second referendum on Scottish independence
- Build 100,000 new homes by 2032, with at least 70% of these being for social rent
- Launch a National Care Service
- Oppose nuclear weapons
- Bring ScotRail into public ownership
Covid-19
- Keep robust travel restrictions and quarantine measures in place for as long as necessary, however open up and support international travel as soon as it safe to do so
- Deliver a programme of booster vaccinations later this year
- Commission a public inquiry into the handling of the coronavirus pandemic in Scotland
- Continue using the test and protect system and the FACTS guidance
Independence
- Hold an independence referendum once the immediate Covid crisis has passed
Economy
- Invest over £33bn over the next five years in infrastructure and found a new National Infrastructure Company to manage public assets. Investments include new energy technologies, a new Monklands hospital and major rail improvements
- Invest £1bn in the Scottish National Investment Bank
- Create a £25m fund to help drive tourism recovery
- Offer £50m in funding to the winning proposal of a competition for economic transformation, as part of the delivery of a new 10-year strategy
- Create a new £20m Rural Entrepreneur Fund - providing grants of up to £10,000 to support the relocation or creation of 2,000 new businesses
- Increase investment in private sector-led research and development projects by £100m over the next five years
- Invest an additional £500m to support new jobs and reskill people for the jobs of the future
Education
- Invest a further £1bn to close the school attainment gap and recruit 3,500 additional teachers and classroom assistants
- Free school breakfasts and lunches for primary school pupils all year and for all children in state-funded special schools
- Provide every child with a device to get online, including a free internet connection and the support to use it
- Build a childcare system which provides care before and after school all year round, free for the least well-off families
- Scrap charges for school trips and practical activities for less well off families, and increase the school uniform grant to at least £120 in primary and £150 in secondary
- Fund the Young Person's Guarantee of a university, college, apprenticeship, training place or job for every young person
NHS and care
- Increase NHS frontline spending by at least 20% to "support and renew" the NHS recovery, increasing funding of frontline services by over £2.5bn
- Increase social care investment by 25% which will back a the creation of a National Care Service
- Offer NHS staff a 4% average pay increase
- Introduce a new national wage for care staff and national pay bargaining for the sector
- Increase direct investment into mental health services by at least 25% and ensure that in five years, 10% of the frontline NHS budget is invested in mental health
- Create a national pharmaceutical agency for the NHS to ensure secure and sustainable supply chains for vital medicines
EU relations
- Maintain and strengthen Scotland's relationship with the EU with a view to re-joining as soon as possible
- Continue to advocate for Scotland's inclusion in the Erasmus programme
Environment
- Decarbonise the heating of one million homes by 2030 with investment of £1.6bn over five years
- Double the Climate Justice Fund to £24m over four years
- Implement a deposit return scheme for single use drinks containers next year
- Increase our targets for new woodland creation by 50%, from 12,000 hectares up to 18,000 hectares per year by 2025
- Invest £100m in a green jobs fund to support new and more opportunities for green job creation
Work and benefits
- Freeze Income Tax rates and bands and increase thresholds by a maximum of inflation
- Remove council tax for under 22s
- Begin work to deliver a minimum income guarantee - a social welfare system that ensures everyone has enough money to live on, but gives additional support to those who need it such as for childcare or disability
- Double the Scottish Child Payment to £20 per child per week and give families with children in receipt of free school meals a cash grant of £520 until the programme is fully rolled out
- Publish a new four-year delivery plan to lift children out of poverty, backed by a £50m fund
- Explore the transition to a four-day-week with a £10mfund to allow companies to pilot and measure its benefits
Housing
- Invest an additional £50m over the next parliamentary term to end homelessness and rough sleeping
- Invest £3.5bn to deliver 100,000 affordable homes by 2032
- Support communities to become 20-minute neighbourhoods
- Offer bonds of up to £50,000 to young people and families to stay on or to move to islands currently threatened by depopulation
Transport
- Provide free bikes for all children of school age who cannot afford them, remove the majority of fossil fuel buses from public transport by 2023 and create a greener, more affordable railway
- Bring ScotRail into public ownership from next year and decarbonise Scotland's rail services by 2035
- Extend free bus travel to everyone under 22
- Spend 10% of the transport capital budget on walking, cycling and wheeling
Crime
- Undertake a review of Scotland's prosecution system
- Ensure that every child victim/witness will have access to a safe space based on the European Barnahus model by 2025
- Appoint a victims' commissioner to provide an independent voice for victims and witnesses and review the provision of victim services
- Establish a new multi-year £100m funding stream over three years to support frontline services and focus on prevention of violence against women and girls from school onwards
- BASICS: A really simple guide to the election
- POLICIES: Who should I vote for?
- CANDIDATES: Who can I vote for in my area?
- PODLITICAL: Updates from the campaign
Do you have a question about the Scottish Parliament election? Use the form below to send us your questions and we could be in touch.
In some cases your question will be published, displaying your name, and location as you provide it, unless you state otherwise. Your contact details will never be published. Please ensure you have read the terms and conditions.
If you are reading this page on the BBC News app, you will need to visit the mobile version of the BBC website to submit your question on this topic.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.