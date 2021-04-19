Scottish election 2021: Scottish Conservatives manifesto at-a-glance
The Scottish Conservatives have unveiled their vision for Scotland ahead of the 6 May Holyrood election.
Below are the main policies from the party's manifesto. The full document can be found here.
Top priorities
- End division and rebuild the country from the pandemic
- Oppose another referendum on Scottish independence
- A school catch-up plan comprising a nationwide tutoring scheme and hiring 3,000 extra teachers
- A law guaranteeing the funding the Scottish government would have to pay to local authorities
Covid-19
- £600m to tackle the NHS backlog in 2021-22
- £40m to NHS staff wellbeing this year including rest facilities and mental health services
- Invest £120m in a two-year catch-up premium allocated to schools on a per pupil basis
- Delay the introduction of any new non-Covid related regulations on businesses to April 2023
- Introduce a Right to Retrain Account for every Scottish adult, with £500 to be spent on training every year
- Tougher sentences for those convicted of defrauding vulnerable people following an increase during the pandemic
Independence
- Oppose a second referendum on independence and repeal the Referendum Act
- Bring forward proposals to allow voters to recall MSPs in exceptional circumstances
- Give the Scottish Parliament the tools it needs to properly scrutinise government
- Support a freeze in MSP and ministerial pay for the next five years
- Support a reduction in the Cabinet from 12 to six
Economy
- Introduce a 10-working day national standard for all business support grant applications to be processed
- Maintain the poundage rate freeze until the 2023 revaluation
- Offer at least 25% rates relief to businesses in 2022-23 and introduce a tapered scheme for businesses with rateable values between £15,000 and £20,000
- Introduce a Scottish Exporting Institute for trade expertise
- Fund for full fibre broadband to every home by 2027
- Scrap parking charges to encourage local shopping
Education
- Allocate £1bn of attainment funding to all schools over five years
- Oppose any cancellation of exams
- Review the quality of teacher training and recruit 3,000 more teachers
- Create a Rural Teacher Fund to attract teachers to work in rural areas
- Introduce a dedicated STEM teacher in every primary school
- Introduce a "subject guarantee" to pupils that allows them all to take at least seven subjects in S4
NHS and care
- Increase annual NHS funding by at least £2bn by 2025-26, based on current estimates
- Increase medical school training in line with future need, prioritising people who live in Scotland
- Invest at least 11% of the overall NHS budget into general practice by the end of the next Parliament
- Increase mental health funding to 10% of the frontline health budget
- Ask the Drugs Death Taskforce to publish a comprehensive review into the provision of drug treatment and recovery services before the end of the year
- Maintain local democratic accountability of the social care system and avoid what the party calls "unnecessary" structural reforms
EU relations
- Create a "global Britain" now that the country has left the EU
- In fishing, negotiate a "transformative sector" deal with the UK government with catchers and processors agreeing on a shared vision for the industry's future
Environment
- Establish a £25m Cleaner Seas Fund to take harmful products including plastics out of the seas
- End peat extraction and aim to restore peatland to 20,000 hectares by 2024-25
- Bring forward a new Animal Welfare Bill which would ban the use of electric shock collars and the sale of dogs with cropped ears
- Create Scotland's third national park in Galloway and consider proposals for other national parks
- Bring forward a Circular Economy Bill to help Scotland achieve net-zero emissions by 2045
- Support the UK government's North Sea Transition Deal, which will invest up to £16bn to reduce emissions and secure 40,000 jobs
Work and benefits
- Use devolved powers to target "specific" groups in receipt of the UK government's £20 per week increase to Universal Credit
- Free school lunches and breakfasts for all children in primary school
- Increase the Scottish Child Payment to £20 per week
- Introduce a taper rate to the Carer Allowance so that carers do not lose all of their allowance if they earn more than the limit
- End rough sleeping by 2026 by investing £10.8m in a Housing First programme
- Create a government-owned company to give disabled people work experience and skills to help them secure long-term employment
Housing
- Build 60,000 new affordable homes with 40,000 of these in the social rented sector
- Invest £50m in the Rural Housing Fund
- £2.5bn over the next five years on energy efficiency in homes and buildings
- Introduce Compulsory Sales Orders for long-term unoccupied properties in Scotland
- Ban the use of combustible cladding in Scotland
- Permanently increase the threshold for paying Land and Buildings Transaction Tax (LBTT) to £250,000
Transport
- Expand the M8 to three lanes and upgrade the whole A1 to a dual carriageway
- Invest £200m to repair potholes
- Deliver a national charging infrastructure by 2025 for electric vehicles
- Introduce a Scottish Smart Travel Card for passengers to use on all types of domestic transport in Scotland
- Rebuild local railways where it would "make economic sense"
- Scrap Caledonian Maritime Assets and introduce long-term contracts for ferry operators
Crime
- Bring in a Victims Law which would include an end to the not proven verdict and prevent convicted killers from being released unless they disclose where their victims' remains can be found
- Introduce a Local Policing Act which would include reinstating policy scrutiny boards across Scotland
- Double the maximum sentence for assaults on police and other emergency workers
- Introduce whole-life sentences, end the presumption against short sentences and end automatic early releases
- Repeal the Hate Crime Bill and introduce a Protection of Free Speech Bill
- Revoke prisoners' right to vote
